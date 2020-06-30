Based on current information regarding COVID-19, and with the health of exhibitors, staff, volunteers and spectators a primary concern, the Fremont County Fair Board has made the decision to modify the Fremont County Fair scheduled for July 15-20. The 2020 Fremont County Fair will essentially be closed to the public. Exhibitors can request more detailed information from the Fremont County Extension and Outreach office.
Some changes include:
•4-H, FFA and Clover Kids static exhibits will be dropped off at scheduled times July 13 and released July 19. Youth will not be present for judging. Fair buildings will not be open to the public for viewing. This year’s theme for static exhibits is Pigs.
•4-H, FFA and Clover Kids Say, It, Set It, Strut It will be held July 15, beginning at 1 p.m. with the location to be determined. Exhibits include table setting, fashion review, clothing selection, working exhibits, educational presentations and extemporaneous speaking. Exhibitors will be scheduled and no spectators will be allowed.
•4-H and Clover Kids Share the Fun is being planned for the evening of July 19, pending a suitable location.
•4-H and FFA livestock shows will be a “Show and Go” format. Stalls will not be available, with the exception of swine; all other livestock will be stalled from the exhibitor’s trailer. There will be no carcass classes this year. Rate-of-gain will only be awarded in market beef.
•4-H and FFA livestock premium sale will be held virtually.
According to the Extension office, “In response to COVID-19:
•Participants assume the health risks associated with attending.
•Attendees at greater risk of more serious illness after contracting COVID-19 are strongly encouraged to exercise extreme caution.
•Individuals are asked to stay home if they have COVID-19 symptoms or are feeling sick. Symptoms may be flu-like ranging from mild to serious and include cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell.
•Face coverings are recommended, especially in contexts where maintaining proper physical distancing is difficult.
•Social distancing is recommended (people who do not live together keep at least 6 apart).
•Everyone should do their part to limit touching shared surfaces and objects.”
Canceled fair events include:
•Fair queen contest and coronation
•4-H cherry pie auction
•4-H & FFA Round Robin
•Clover Kids livestock shows
•Open class contests
•Community meals, including the sweet corn feed
•Varied industries
•Commercial exhibits
•Corn eating contest
•Cornhole tournaments
•Awards ceremony
•Concert
•Beer garden
•Cowboy church
•Children’s fair
•Pedal tractor pull
•Two-County Dusters performance
•Barnyard warrior contest
•County council bonfire
Keep in mind:
•Spectators are not allowed on the fairgrounds to view any of the exhibits.
•The 4-H and Clover Kids Food Stand will be closed and there will be no concessions available, so attendees should bring their own food and drinks.
•Seating will not be provided.
•Camping will not be available.
Livestock shows will be livestreamed on Facebook. Watch for more details as plans are finalized.
