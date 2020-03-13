Fremont County deputy injured by suspect wielding a knife

A Fremont County deputy sheriff was injured Monday while attempting to arrest a man who was reportedly wielding a knife.
The incident occurred after Tabor Police officers were called to a residence in Tabor at 9:30 p.m. for a man causing a disturbance, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said.
Upon arrival, the officer observed the man, Kain Endicott, 34, of Tabor, armed with a knife, inside the residence. The responding officer called for assistance from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.
A Fremont County K9 officer and a crisis negotiator were also called to the scene. During a one-hour standoff, Endicott reportedly brandished the weapon towards officers, ingested controlled substances, admitted to ingesting methamphetamine and requested officers to shoot him.
Endicott then exited the residence through a rear door, where an officer tased the suspect. Officers reported that Endicott continued to struggle with officers, resulting in a deputy receiving a laceration from the knife to his hand.
K9 Roby was deployed, and Endicott released the knife and was placed under arrest without further incident.
Endicott was transported to Grape Community Hospital with minor injuries and then transported to the Fremont County Jail. The injured deputy was treated and released at the scene.
Endicott is charged with going armed with intent, a Class D felony; assault on a police officer while using a weapon, a Class D felony; interference with official acts, causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, third or subsequent offense, an aggravated misdemeanor; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.
Endicott is being held at the Fremont County Jail without bond, awaiting initial court appearance in Fremont County.
