Although official results from the state were not available at the end of the Iowa Caucus Monday, Feb. 3, Fremont County Democrats reported Pete Buttigieg received 11 delegates there, the most among five candidates.
The state’s Democrat party reported late Monday technical problems with the program prevented results from being finalized.
Alice Hodde, Fremont County Democrat Chairperson, said the county was allotted 40 Democrat delegates and the breakdown was: Pete Buttigieg-11 delegates, Bernie Sanders, 10, Joe Biden, 9, Amy Klobuchar, 8 and Elizabeth Warren, 2.
On the Republican side for Fremont County, Donald Trump got 105 votes, and Joe Walsh received 2.
Freddie Krewson, Fremont County Republican Chairman, said 107 caucus attendees was “pretty good” attendance for his party considering Trump is the incumbent.
“We were very satisfied with the numbers,” Krewson said, “we actually expected a lower turnout between the cold and the candidates.”
Hodde said the Democrat turnout was good, but not record-setting for the county, as nearly twice that number attended the 2008 caucus. The Sidney precinct had the most turnout, with 79.
“Many of the Democrats I’ve spoken with over the last several weeks said they would vote for whomever the Democrat candidate was in November,” Hodde said, “but they just weren’t going to caucus.”
Republican caucus participants suggested the following planks for the platform: support of the border wall, support of term limits, support of Second Amendment rights, development of a local property money solution and support of funding for flood/disaster rehabilitation.
Hodde said Fremont County Democratic caucus participants didn’t get any platform work done.
Hodde said the county’s precinct chairpersons had the same problems with the reporting app as the rest of the state, and had to go to reporting by phone. Of the five precinct chairs, she knew at least three sat on hold for 1.5 hours waiting for their turn to report their results.
Hodde said local Democratic representatives knew on Jan. 27 there were problems getting on the reporting app, and the party had been trying to get the glitches fixed all week.
Fremont County saw caucus attendance of 289 people; 107 attended the Republican caucus and 182 attended the Democratic caucus.
County conventions are the next step for each party. The Republican County Convention will be held March 14 in the courtroom at the Fremont County Courthouse in Sidney at 7 p.m. The Democratic County Convention will be held March 21 at Sidney Elementary School, with registration at 9:30 a.m. and the convention starting at 10 a.m.
Hodde said of the caucus, “I just appreciate all the caucus-goers who attended, and the time and energy our precinct caucus chairs and secretaries put in to prepare for this. The chairpersons spent a lot of time training, learning the app, holding mock caucuses, setting everything up the night of the event, and then sitting on the phone for hours to report results.”
Krewson said he hoped the Democratic party was able to resolve their reporting issues quickly as he worried that any caucus glitches could reflect badly on Iowa’s ability to remain “first in the nation” to caucus.
