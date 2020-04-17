Fourth Page County Resident Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Page County Public Health have identified an additional case of COVID-19 in the County, bringing the total number of Page County positive cases to four.
This individual is an older adult (61 – 80 years) and has contracted the virus via travel. This person is recovering at home in isolation.
“Please continue to wash your hands often, stay home when ill, work from home if you are able, keep a 6 foot distance from other people, and limit your time outside of your home to essential activities only,” says Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman. “We are still seeing a rise in cases across Iowa, so we need to be diligent in doing all we can to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”
Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever (100.4 or greater) and shortness of breath. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, you should call your healthcare provider to see if they think you should be tested for COVID-19.
Iowa Code section 139A.3(2)(b) provides that information regarding disease investigations “provided to or maintained by the department, a local board, or a local department, which identifies a person infected with or exposed to a reportable or other disease or health condition, is confidential and shall not be accessible to the public.”
