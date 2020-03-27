Food pantry alters procedures

The Shenandoah Community Food Pantry has seen an increase in clients and is in need of donations as everyone deals with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Director Jeannine Liljedahl said changes have had to be made at the pantry, located at 1209 5th Ave.
“Instead of coming in and shopping on the shelves,” said Liljedahl, “we are bagging the groceries ahead of time. Clients don’t have a choice on what they get. Everyone is pretty much getting the same thing.”
Only one client at a time is allowed inside the building, and they are only allowed to take one step inside the door. Liljedahl said paperwork is completed verbally by a volunteer sitting at least six feet away.
“Once the paperwork is done,” she said, “a volunteer will come put the groceries right by the client. They have to take it out themselves. Once that’s done, the next client can come in.”
She said it’s actually faster for the client, saying the whole process only takes about five minutes.
The pantry’s hours remain the same as they are open Tuesdays and Fridays from 9:15 to 11:30 a.m.
“The only difference is that usually clients have to have a referral,” said Liljedahl, “but right now we’re writing our own referrals. All a person needs to do is come to the food pantry and we write those as they come.”
The food pantry keeps track of everyone who comes through and Liljedahl said there has “definitely been an increase” in the number of people coming in over the last couple weeks, including several new clients.
Liljedahl said the easiest and safest way to donate right now is by mailing in your donation to the Shenandoah Community Food Pantry at P.O. Box 241.
She said anyone wanting to drop off a donation can call the food pantry at 246-2093 and leave a message.
Liljedahl said all donations are appreciated, but they do currently have a list of needed items. Those are: cereal, soda crackers, hamburger, tuna or chicken helper, canned tuna or chicken, corn, green beans, pork and beans, chicken noodle soup, spaghetti noodles and spaghetti sauce, pudding, peanut butter, ramen noodles, peaches, macaroni and cheese and toilet paper.
“The communities we serve have always been very supportive,” said Liljedahl. “I know and hope they’ll continue to do that. There are a lot of people in need right now.”
