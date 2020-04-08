Fatality accident east of Shenandoah

The Iowa State Patrol has released information in regards to a fatal motorcycle accident at the intersection of Highway 2 and C Ave., east of Shenandoah Tuesday, April 7.
The accident report from the state patrol said Michael Gene Flynn, 72, of Shenandoah was driving a 1997 GMC Jimmy traveling east on Highway 2 around 5:14 p.m. The patrol said Flynn had slowed down to make a left turn at C Avenue. Patrol said a motorcycle also going eastbound on Highway 2 was behind Flynn’s vehicle and braked hard and went left of the centerline as Flynn was turning. The patrol said the motorcycle broadsided the GMC Jimmy on the driver’s side.
The driver of the motorcycle died and authorities have not yet released a name. Flynn was not injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.