Essex school board discuss district’s 5-Year plan

OPEN HOUSE... Vicki Hume (5th grade Essex teacher), Sophie Shirley, Piper Maher and Linda McGargill (Essex TAG teacher) work with the Piper Computer Kit during the Essex School District Open House February 21. The Piper Computer Kit is a hands-on STEAM learning experience which allows students to learn computer science, electronics, and coding while building and using a fully functioning computer.See more photos from the open house on page 00.