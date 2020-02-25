Essex school board discuss district’s 5-Year plan

The first draft of the Essex Community School 5-Year Strategic Plan was presented at the school board meeting Feb. 19.
“We’ve been meeting since September doing strategic planning,” said Essex School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells. “It is not perfect and it’s not meant to be at this point. This gives us a chance to look at it and come back and give comments.”
Wells said the 5-Year Strategic Plan would start in fall 2020 and go through 2025.
“It is not meant to be a permanent plan,” said Wells. “Every August, we’ll come back and look at what we were supposed to accomplish. If we didn’t accomplish it, we will address it and we can make changes to the plan.”
Wells said the goal is to have flexibility but also accountability into the system.
“It’s a collective work and there are a lot of people involved with it,” said Wells. “We tried to do accountability throughout the plan and there was a process that we used. We did large group to small group and we started with our belief in mission statements.”
We Believe…
1)The education of our children is our focus.
2)In becoming part of something bigger than ourselves
3)Life skills and academics are equally important
4)Unifying school and community will lead to productive citizens
5)Integrity will be achieved by providing a caring environment and holding all accountable.
“The mission of our school district has changed,” said Wells. “The state originally did the mission statements. They came out and said here’s the template and everyone used the template.”
MISSION STATEMENT: The mission of the Essex Community School is to create mindsets which seize opportunities to achieve goals.
“Then we came up with a vision statement,” said Wells.
The vision of Essex Community School is to create an empowering atmosphere for students to explore and succeed in a variety of experiences.
The 5-Year Plan includes facilities, community partnerships, teaching and learning, vocational agricultural program, world language program, literacy, STEM, teacher leadership and compensation, nutritional programming, transportation, school finance and technology plan.
Wells said the Essex School is set up as a traditional school building.
When taking a look at the facility, Wells said, “The committee almost immediately said there are great areas in our hallways where we can create this great learning area.”
The 5-Year Plan shows how the normal school hallway can be designed into a student learning area.
Wells said number one on the facility plan is correcting the heating and air condition issues in the building. He said they would look at replacing the roof on the Pre K – 12-grade building.
“Over the next five years, the committee’s recommending you replace the roof over the gym, the office and the elementary because that roof is not in good shape,” said Wells.
Wells said the current lunchroom is not a comfortable place to eat. He said the facility committee is recommending it be remodeled to resemble a restaurant.
“It is a very negative place and we would like to change that,” said Wells. “We talked about putting taller tables on the outside.”
Wells said they were also thinking of adding a farm store where they could sell student-created products during the day and activities.
The facility committee also recommends remodeling the east gym to include a reception area that could be rented by people in the community. The remodel would also include a kitchen, bathroom and shower.
Wells said the committee recommends surveying parents to determine if a farm school is feasible in Essex. He said the Vocational Agriculture Teacher and FFA would operate the farm school.
Other items listed on the facility plan are creating rooms for high tech and consumer science, replacing all door handles and locks so the doors lock from the inside of the classroom, install an electronic entry system, replace all classroom blinds, construct student patios on the west side of the high school, make a Trojan Hall comfort area, remodel the library, place additional cameras in the school, building storage shelves in the basement, move the alternative program to the library, and reconfigure office spaces.
Wells said the facility committee would like to have Austere trees planted around the playground to provide shade for students. He said until the trees were large enough to provide shade, the committee suggested using a shade sail.
Other outdoor recommendations were a walking trail around the school, a school garden and developing a parking area by the baseball field.
Wells told the board members even though this is a 5-Year Plan, a lot of the plans for the facility are scheduled to be accomplished during 2020.
“People need to see we’re actually doing something versus dragging it out,” said Wells.
The Essex Community School District recommends partnering with the City of Essex to ensure that the city and school district continue to prosper.
Number one on the community partnerships list was recommending the city work together with the school in the remodel of the east gym.
“The city does not have money,” said Wells. “We have more finances available to us. If you do a Pearl Tax down the road, that money could be used to run the east gym and it’s not a ton of money.”
Wells said the city and school could collaborate in constructing a new house each year.
“We’re saying the first house is right across the street,” said Wells, “because the city is giving us the lot.”
Wells said the house could bring in revenue, but the school is not allowed to make money. He said if the school partnered with the city on this, however, the extra money made on the sale of the house could go into an account run by the city and be used to work on other projects.
The school would also like to see the city partner with them on the walking trail and expand it beyond the school.
“It’s not a huge expense and it would be great for our community,” said Wells.
Other items on the community partnership plan is to construct a splash pool in the city park and replace part of the high school roof.
Wells said the reason they are asking the city to work with them on the high school roof replacement is the city also uses the facility.
It is also recommended the city and school collaborate to develop one-stop counseling services for the community that the school and city work together for a field expert to take care of the athletic fields and city areas, including the park and create a community service program.
Wells said if the school shared with the city for operational purposes, it would create extra money.
“In Hamburg, we share maintenance, human resource and transportation with the city,” said Wells. “When you share with other schools, you pay half a salary. With the city, they already have that employee, or we already have that employee. Financially that will be good for us.”
Wells was energized about the possibility of the school and city collaborating to offer adult education classes that would include technical training. He proposed an industrial park that would bring industry and business to Essex.
“The city grounds go a long way,” said Wells.” You have room to grow. So if we were to bring in companies, say a welding company, we will train every single welder for free through our high school welding program and in return, you come and bring your business within the community. It’s a win-win.”
Wells said this program, in addition to others, could run through the Pearl Tax if the board decides to go in that direction.
Under teaching and learning is the vocational agricultural program, world language program and literacy.
Wells said a farmer that has worked more than 3,000 hours could get an occupational teaching license. He said this could be an option to look at for the vocational agricultural program.
“Let’s bring ag back to our school,” said Wells. “We don’t need a full-time program. We need a half-time program.”
The Essex Community School District plans to work towards providing a healthier meal program while maintaining reasonable costs.
“This is probably the area that’s the most fun to be part of because kids want a better lunch program,” said Wells.
The nutritional committee is visualizing changes to the nutritional program that will occur in phases. Some of the options they are looking at include home-cooked meals, adding a salad bar for grades 6 – 12, providing alternative drinks including flavored water, adding an Iron Chef program, promoting and creating a zero-waste food program, creating a Grab-and-Go breakfast program, and a coffee shop ran by the student senate.
When looking at transportation Wells said this was an area they could easily make reductions in.
“We’re looking at eliminating bus routes,” said Wells.
Wells said there was no reason to run two bus routes, so the district is looking at going to one route next year.
Wells said the district is also looking at using 10-passenger vans instead of buses.
“You still have the buses if you need them for athletics,” said Wells, “but to be honest, looking at our current numbers, two vans will get you anywhere and we don’t have to pay a bus driver.”
“The financial health of a school district is based on five indicators,” said Wells.
1)Solvency Ratio
2)Enrollment Trends
3)Staff Costs as Percentage of Total General Fund
4)Balanced Spending Authority Budget
5)Unspent Balance (Unspent Budget Authority)
“Unspent balance is the most important thing,” said Wells. “This is how the state will close you. Your unspent balance goes negative two years in a row; you’re done. You have been close in the past. You’ve been down to $100,000.”
Wells said all the sharing the school does has helped and will continue to help.
“So in 2021 at the end of next year we’d like to be up $950,000 unspent balance,” said Wells. “It dropped a lot from last year to this year.”
Wells said by the end of the 5-Year Plan; the goal is to be at $1.5 million.
Wells said, “$1.5 million for this district will assure you will never close and that’s what we want.”
At the board meeting in March, a formal presentation by the planning committee will be given and the board will be asked to approve the plan.
