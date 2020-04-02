Online learning will continue through the end of the month at Essex Community Schools.
Governor Kim Reynolds mandated Thursday, April 2 that schools remain closed through April 30. Before the announcement, Iowa schools could have been back in session April 13.
“We support what the governor is doing,” Essex Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells said. “She is looking out for what’s best for the state. We are prepared to continue with online learning.”
Reynolds laid out two options for districts from April 13 to 30, mandatory or voluntary learning. Each district needs to submit their plan to the state by April 10. Wells said it’s been mandatory from the beginning at Essex and will continue to be that way.
“Attendance is taken every class,” said Wells. “There is homework, tests and assignments that need to be turned in. We look forward to continuing what we have been doing.”
Wells appreciates what Essex teachers have done in making sure they are ready to continue to educate the district’s children.
“A lot of our teachers have used Google Classroom in the past,” said Wells, “so they are very familiar with that. When we use Zoom there are some changes they have to make. Our teachers are working really hard. It takes much more time to build online classes. We appreciate their efforts in helping kids continue their learning.”
Wells said one of the big concerns since online learning began in the district, March 17 was technology and internet in the homes, but Wells said everyone is good to go now.
“To my knowledge every kid in the district has access to either a hot spot or good internet in their home,” said Wells. “Some of their devices may not be up to speed, so we have been replacing them with school computers.”
Wells thanked U.S. Cellular in Shenandoah for working with the district in getting the hot spots into the homes of kids that needed them.
The extension officially postponed prom at Essex, which was scheduled for April 17. Wells said the district is committed to having that and graduation take place.
“We are making plans to move prom and graduation,” said Wells. “Surveys will be sent out to families, hoping to lock in three different options depending on when these restrictions are lifted. These kids deserve prom and graduation and even a senior trip if possible. We’re trying to make it as best we can for our kids.”
Senior trip is scheduled for May 11-15 and graduation May 17.
Reynolds hopes to give districts a two-week notice if any further extensions on the closure of schools are needed.
