Election results and courthouse opening rules finalized

The Fremont County Board of Supervisors canvassed and approved the results of the June 2 primary election at a meeting held June 9. This meeting date was a change from the usual Wednesday because election results had to be verified before the 10th.
Fremont County voters voted as follows:
U.S. Senator
• Republican Joni Ernst-1,270 votes
• Democrat Theresa Greenfield-267
• Democrat Kimberly Graham-44
• Democrat Michael Franken-36
• Democrat Eddie Mauro-22
• Democrat Cal Woods-2
U.S. Representative of District 3
• Republican David Young-988 votes
• Republican Bill Schafer-316
• Democrat Cindy Axne-372
State Senator of District 12
• Republican Mark Costello-737 votes
• Republican Richard Crouch-548
• Democrat Joseph Norris-339
State Representative of District 23
• Republican David Sieck-1,064 votes
• Republican Charlotte Dunnett-231
• Democrat-39 write-in votes
Fremont County Supervisor
• Republican Chris Clark-636 votes
• Republican Cara Marker-Morgan-426
• Republican Earl Speck Hendrickson-296
• Democrat Josh Heard-322
Fremont County Auditor
• Republican-Dee Owen-1,316 votes
• Democrat-54 write-in votes
Fremont County Sheriff
• Republican Kevin Aistrope-807 votes
• Republican Zac Buttercase-636
• Democrat-101 write-in votes
The supervisors revisited the subject of reopening the courthouse and what rules should be in place. It was agreed that the Fremont County Courthouse would be unlocked and open to the public again beginning June 15. The supervisors decided each department head would be given authority to make the rules they deemed necessary for health and safety for their office. Possible office requirements may include customers being required to make appointments, customers required to wear masks, staff required to wear masks or customers asked questions regarding the coronavirus. The courthouse itself is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., but it may be wise to call any office the customer may visit to check on their requirements. Office contact information is available on the county website at: co.fremont.ia.us. Fremont County Auditor Dee Owen said her office would be open for regular business.
The supervisors approved signing a contract with Cost Advisory Services, Inc. This company documents actual costs to support and administer general and non-general fund programs and determines and creates a plan for allowable costs for providing those support services in future.
As discussed in previous meetings, the supervisors approved signing a Letter of Engagement with Gronewold, Bell, Kyhnn, & Co., PC for annual audits of the county for the next three years. Gronewold had bid the amount of $27,780 for 2020, $28,320 for 2021 and $28,990 for 2022. These amounts were much lower than having the Iowa State Auditor’s Office do the annual audits.
In other business, the supervisors approved:
• Signing Iowa Communities Assurance Pool (ICAP) Insurance annual renewal paperwork for building liability and contents, auto liability, and surety bond coverage, among other things, and
• Signing the Rural Transit System Joint Participation Agreement between Fremont County and Southwest Iowa Planning Council (SWIPCO), at a cost of $6,000 per year, from July 1-June 30.
