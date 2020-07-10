ECC will not hold Essex Labor Day events

After months of discussion, the Essex Community Club (ECC) has decided to pull out of the annual Essex Labor Day celebration.
During an Essex Community Club meeting via Zoom on July 9, Jessica Erdman from Page County Public Health noted that currently, there are no restrictions in place on mass gatherings in Iowa. She said the 6 feet social distancing is still recommended for all gatherings.
Erdman gave ECC members guidance and recommendations of what steps they should follow if the decision were made to hold the grandstand events that would include the Demolition Derby and Bull Riding for the Essex Labor Day celebration during the COVID-19 pandemic. She recommended ECC members mark where six feet would be on the bleachers and said additional porta-potties would have to be brought in as well as multiple sanitizing stations.
“So, in regards to the size, you can hold anything of any size,” said Erdman. “You just need to make sure that your attendees can keep the 6-foot distance and you need to make sure they're safe.”
Erdman also said for every positive case of COVID-19 in Page County; they are required to do a contact investigation.
“It is our responsibility to do that, we have to,” said Erdman. “If you have one person that was around 20 people, all 20 of those people will be going into quarantine for 14 days and the sick person will be going into quarantine for ten days. That’s the scary thing with these mass events like this. It could end up being a mass quarantine, depending on how many people were around each other. It's really something to think about.”
Melissa Chambers, ECC Director, said the club sponsors the majority of the Labor Day events and many factors were taken into consideration when making the decision not to be part of the Essex Labor Day celebration this year.
“As we progress with our planning, a lot of employers are not on board with their employees being at risk working an event like this and potentially bringing that back to their place of work,” said Chambers.
Chambers said a lot of volunteers are involved in the celebration. Possibly exposing those volunteers to COVID-19 was not something that the ECC wanted to be responsible for. She said the possibility that an entire business could be shut down if their staff was exposed to COVID-19 while volunteering at an event on Labor Day Weekend was also a concern.
“It was just a liability and a risk that we weren’t willing to ask people to take,” Chambers said. “So that did absolutely play into it just out of an abundance of caution.“
The Essex Community Club members also heard concerns from community members on having a large number of people in town for the weekend.
One of the top concerns for the ECC was the additional costs they would be faced with to provide COVID-19 precautions, along with the usual expenses to hold events while the revenue coming in from events would be down. In following the 6-foot distancing recommendations, the grandstand events would be at 50% capacity.
Chambers said it was decided at the previous ECC meeting that a set dollar amount would need to be raised from sponsorships to have grandstand events. The deadline to raise that money was July 9.
“It’s a pretty big price tag to have the bull riders and the demo derby, so we wanted to defray those costs,” said Chambers. “We’re not at the dollar amount. We’re not halfway to that dollar amount. So we weren't where we needed to be financially.”
Chamber said the two big sponsors for both of the grandstand events we’re unable to sponsor the events this year for budgetary reasons. She explained that the ECC members did not expect local businesses to sponsor the events without the help of the more significant contributors.
The ECC board still had to take a vote and it was unanimous that the two grandstand events would not be held this year.
“When we’re doing events, it’s hard to wrap our head around what makes it successful,” said Chambers. “We could have 100 cars show up to run in the derby and that would be great and a wonderful show but what pays our bills and what pays for the prize money for the drivers is the amount of people we have in the bleachers.”
Chambers said in making the decision the ECC had to take into consideration the possibility of only having 50% capacity at the large events plus the increase in costs, they would be losing money.
Chambers said ECC considered still holding some of the smaller events that could be done safely, but again the costs would have to be covered. She also said people expect a lot out of the Labor Day Celebration and by only holding a few small events, she didn’t feel like that would do the celebration justice.
“I have a hard time supporting something that is financially going to lose us money and is not looking out for people,” said Chambers.
In the end, the decision was made that ECC would not be hosting any events for Labor Day.
“Now we’re not going so far as to say Labor Day is canceled because things can happen independently,” said Chambers. “But as the entity that usually runs it basically, we're not willing to take any risks financially or liability or just in general by hosting events that weekend.”
Chambers said the money that ECC makes during the Labor Day celebration minus expenses goes back into the community in the form of grants. She said this year, the money that would have been spent towards the celebration would be available in the form of grants for local nonprofit organizations.
In previous years Chambers said they had done grants for business development and a residential sidewalk project. She said she is relieved that a decision has been made and it was through a process where all of the ECC members and board were involved.
“We all came to the same conclusion and this has been a process we all worked through together,” said Chambers.
