The Shenandoah School Board met in special session Feb. 24, approving the early retirement applications from Jon Skillern who teaches high school math, coaches middle school wrestling and high school girls track and Terry Fichter, 6th-grade language arts instructor.
The board voted to extend the early retirement deadline to March 6 for Betsy Max due to “extenuating circumstances.” No further details were explained.
Board members approved the resignations of Jamey Thompson, elementary associate, and Kelly Shaffer, 6th-grade science instructor.
Contracts were approved for Karter Rohrbaugh, middle school and high school social studies instructor, assistant high school baseball coach and middle school football coach; Keegan Nelson, 6th-grade instructor, and pending certification and Shon Wells, assistant football coach.
The board set a public hearing on March 9 for the school calendar. (do you know a start date at least?)
Proposals to the Shenandoah Education Association (SEA) and Shenandoah Support Staff As-sociation Plus (SSA) were approved by the board. At the regular February school board meeting, representatives for SEA had proposed a total package increase of 3.48% and the SSA-Plus proposed a yearly increase of 75 cents per hour for all support staff.
“It’s becoming a norm in Iowa where we don’t’ know the amount of supplemental state aid that we have to work with,” said Shenandoah Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson. “Right now, we believe that it will be in the range of 2% to 2.5%.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.