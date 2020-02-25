Dolecheck addresses student behavior in the classroom

A bill designed to address disruptive student behavior in the classroom is under consideration in the Iowa General Assembly.
State Representative Cecil Dolecheck discussed the bill at a legislative coffee held Feb. 22 in Shenandoah sponsored by Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association.
The bill would provide training for teachers to recognize warning signs before the behavior escalates and how to handle the situation. The bill would also outline procedures for creating therapeutic classrooms and alternative placements for students with violent behavior. The bill would also protect teachers from liability for physically removing a dangerous student from the classroom.
Dolecheck said school administrators he had spoken with seemed neutral, but issues are surrounding the bill.
“When I approached the school administrators this past two weeks and asked them to basically step up to the plate and abide by the same rules that were put on teachers for reporting those type of things and the same accountability through the board of education examiners as with teachers they have agreed they should now be held accountable with the same standards we do for teachers. I think they’re going to be on board with some of the changes that we made.”
Dolecheck said there were technical and sustaining amendments made to the bill. Those include making administrative staff accountable, requiring them to support teachers in the decisions they make and have collaborative efforts.
Dolecheck said there would be new standards for “classroom clears.” A “classroom clear” is when all students are removed from a classroom with the exception of an individual student because of behavioral issues.
“When we have classroom clears which in some cases you have no choice,” said Dolecheck, “the first time, teachers can have an IEP review on an individual to provide the best opportunity for each individual to learn. The student may have to be taken somewhere else and removed. On the second classroom clear, that triggers an automatic review.”
Dolecheck disagrees an automatic IEP review should be required after an initial classroom clear, saying it could have been a reaction from something that happened at home that caused the reaction from the individual student.
“I think every student should have the opportunity to go back into the classroom,” said Dolecheck, “but when the second classroom clear occurs, then that triggers an automatic review because you don’t want those to continue.”
Dolecheck said most teachers realize this, but when a passive student is in a classroom, they should not be pushed as that could cause their behavior to escalate.
Dolecheck said the bill would give teachers better protection in the classroom.
“I think at this point in time, it’s a very bipartisan bill,” Dolecheck said. “It should be. The main thing we want to do in this bill is provide some relief for teachers and support for teachers to be able to make sure they made the right decisions and have administrators back them.”
