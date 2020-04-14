District submits voluntary education plan

With students and staff not in school because of the COVID-19 threat, the Shenandoah Community School District is working to provide quality education and be supportive of family circumstances.
During the monthly school board meeting on Monday, April 13, the Shenandoah School Board approved an amended pandemic response resolution.
“Obviously, we are in a really fast-paced change environment right now addressing our response to COVID-19,” said Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson.
Nelson explained how the district is responding academically to the situation. The Iowa Department of Education, in connection with Governor Kim Reynolds criteria for schools, gave schools in Iowa three options during the COVID-19 related shutdown through April 30. Schools could choose to provide no work and just be closed, voluntary learning, or required learning. Nelson explained how the district decided to go with the voluntary learning option.
Nelson said there are four basic levels schools generally use to work through crisis. She said the initial phase is for schools to ensure the basic needs of families are met.
She said the district looked at how to get computers to students and deliver meals. She said they looked at how they could still meet some of the social and emotional needs of students.
“That’s typically a first response in any level of crisis to focus in on those particular categories,” said Nelson.
Nelson said the next level in the plan is to train teachers to use basic technology which the district has been doing the last couple of weeks.
“To be really honest, I don’t know how much training we’ve done as much as providing access,” said Nelson, “and all working together to improve our ability to use some of the tools that are directly in front of us.”
Nelson said teachers tried to distribute school work as quickly as possible for students to do using online platforms. She said they also provided paper packets for families that did not have technology at home.
“Some of the work wasn’t that robust work you might see in a classroom every day,” said Nelson. “It was what we could put together quickly. Over the last couple of weeks, we have intensified our efforts and have improved the quality each and every time we’ve put new information out to families.”
Nelson said they are focusing on working through the initial glitches and delivering higher-quality instruction which are levels three and four in the plan.
“If this is going to be long term, we want to provide the best quality we can under the circumstances,” said Nelson, “knowing that it won’t be perfect. We are aiming to provide a little bit deeper level of instructionalism of our design and provide the opportunity for our staff to start thinking about what can we all learn from this experience together.
Nelson said the district is looking at how to grow and improve as a result of going through the current situation.
“If something like this would continue clear into the fall, what would our plan look like,” said Nelson. “We know that the better we get at providing some of these online services, we’ll pay even more attention to equity.”
She said working through this situation will enable the district to be better prepared for students that need to take a leave of absence for medical reasons. It will give them more knowledge of how to handle a crisis that may destroy buildings, such as a storm.
“Could we be better prepared in those situations based on what we’ve learned from this experience,” said Nelson.
Nelson said the administration felt voluntary learning was the most effective option for the district.
Nelson said schools choosing to provide no work would have to make up numerous instructional days at some point. Nelson said she believes everyone in the school system would agree that not providing school work for students would be a tragic decision.
Nelson said the voluntary learning plan would provide everything required in a typical classroom setting. She said the required learning plan had challenges that would be difficult for the district to provide.
Nelson said, for example, it would be difficult in an online environment to take attendance, provide special education services, gifted and talented services and translation services.
“All of these different factors would have to be in place for us to be required,” said Nelson. “It would also mean that everyone has access to the same level of technology.”
Nelson said the district’s voluntary plan was submitted to the state last week, but it can be revised at any time based on feedback received.
“So our plan is that we would be putting together new materials, new content and assignments that could be completed in a home environment and without purchasing items from the store,” said Nelson. “We want to encourage people not to run out and feel like they have to provide things to do the work that we’re delivering.”
Nelson said families would receive recommended reading and teacher generated assignments accessible through websites and/or paper packets.
“Additionally, teachers will be checking in with students for a couple of reasons,” said Nelson. “One because they have social and emotional needs and they need that relationship to continue over time. They will also answer questions and provide feedback on student work.”
Nelson said students will not be required to complete the work but are encouraged to participate. She said teachers would provide feedback and it’s how students will recover their credits later on.
Nelson explained the separation between voluntary and required is teachers can grade students’ work immediately and provide a grade. During voluntary, it allows them time and flexibility to work when they are able and grading comes later.
“I think one of the things we wanted to recognize most is that all of our students, all of our parents, all of our staff and community are going through this really difficult time and adjusting to change,” said Nelson. “We want to provide them the opportunity to participate in all of this learning and we want them to do this but we also want to have some understanding and extensive grace towards students about if they’re able to do this.”
Nelson said the district recognizes this isn’t the most natural time to focus just on schoolwork with everything being in an upheaval in personal lives.
“We set the bar that we need to have a very high level of communication with our building administration prior to entering grades when that time comes,” said Nelson.
Reynolds has waived requirements for graduation for seniors this year.
“There’s a little misconception about that, I believe,” said Nelson. “Some people believe if you’re in 12th grade, you automatically graduate and that’s really not what she said. The point is that students aren’t able to complete this last period of school at the same level they would normally.”
Nelson said schools are being asked to have leniency towards seniors and work with them to get their required credits recovered and not just automatically fail them and keep them from graduating.
“We will be looking at students’ second-semester grade based on what it was prior to spring break,” said Nelson. “They can take a pass/fail. They can make up or redo any past assignments to improve their grades at this time.”
Nelson said a reasonable number of quality assignments that include new content would be available for students to complete voluntarily. She said they would have the opportunity voluntarily to do that additional work.
“We want to provide that opportunity and also make sure that especially if they’re working on college bearing credit type classes that we do everything we can to support them in meeting those high standards,” said Nelson.
Nelson said grades 9th through 11th would be very similar.
“The difference is that they do have to at some point make up the work,” said Nelson. “Voluntarily, they can start today. They can start to do the work that we’re providing for them. They can invest themselves and when we return to school, those assignments will be graded and their credit will be issued.”
Nelson said if students need more time to complete assignments during this voluntary time, they will continue to have the opportunity to complete that work so that their credits are recovered.
Nelson said for preschool through 8th-grade credit is not required at the state level.
“However, quality instruction is and so what we’ve discussed is that we’ll grade through the end of third quarter, but that we’ll continue to provide the support and the tools necessary for students to continue their learning,” said Nelson.
Nelson said it would be a combination of review materials and new content that can be completed at home. She said teachers will not assign a new grade unless something significant changes.
“The only difference between this voluntary plan and going to that required level as far as expectation is the point at which our 9th through 11th graders would complete the work and the fact that we won’t be taking attendance daily during this time,” said Nelson.
Nelson said teachers are available daily and work is being given daily.
“Unfortunately, it’s a little frustrating when you see not as many students as you’d hoped participating in this voluntary component,” said Nelson, “but what we know is that when they understand more fully that that’s how they recover their credits more will participate.”
Nelson said the district is working on what the summer program might look like. She said the district recognized that with school currently being voluntary and because of this disruption, they would need to provide a significant amount of intervention for the students.
“We’re going to need to provide opportunities for some to accelerate a little bit more, but some will be academically delayed,” said Nelson. “We’ll need to look at how the start of the year looks and identify what standards have students learned, what have they been able to remediate and how do we move forward from here.”
Nelson hopes to have information by the end of the week about school reopening.
“My anticipation is, we will not be returning,” said Nelson.
