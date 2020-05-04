Curbside service is back at Shenandoah Public Library

The Shenandoah Public library remains closed to the public during the COVID-19 outbreak, but their curbside service is available.
The library had introduced its curbside service program in April but stopped the service when Page County received its first confirmed positive case of COVID-19.
Shenandoah Public Library Director Carrie Falk said Gov. Kim Reynolds’ newest proclamation would allow the library to reopen with certain guidelines. However, she said, looking through the guidelines, they didn’t see how they could safely open the library at this point.
“This is the best way we could figure it out,” said Falk, “because looking through the list of the things that Gov. Reynolds was asking that we do, we just couldn’t figure out a way to open up safely at this point.”
Starting Tuesday, May 5, patrons can call the library at 246-2315 to check out books and materials through the curbside service program.
“We have a few changes to hopefully make it run just a little bit smoother,” said Falk, “and to try and keep people safer.”
Falk said they are asking everybody to call the day before you would like to pick up items. She said this would give the library staff a chance to pull the materials requested with their new procedures.
Falk said patrons would be given a 30-minute time frame between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday in which their materials can be picked up. She said five people would be scheduled during a 30 minute time period. Items will be placed in a bag labeled with your name on it sitting on a table at the bottom of the library's front door stairs. In case of rain, the table will be sitting right inside the front entry door.
“Were doing this to try and minimize contact, so everyone stays a little safer,” said Falk. “All they will have to do is pick up their bag. Items will be checked out and ready to go.”
Falk said they are asking that all return items be placed in the book drop off in the alley behind the library.
Library patrons can continue accessing two streaming and downloading services available on the library’s website, Bridges and Hoopla. Patrons will need their 14 digit library card number and a phone number when accessing either service. Access to digital services includes downloadable books and audiobooks as well as streaming movies and TV shows.
