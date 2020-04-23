COVID-19 hits farmers hard

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is hitting the state’s farmers hard, especially those in the meat industries.
Two meatpacking plants in the state have had several hundred employees test positive for COVID-19 and that’s causing concern for the state’s supply chain. Multiple plants have had to temporarily shut down for intensive cleaning.
Dennis Liljedahl farms northeast of Essex and is the president-elect of the Iowa Pork Producers Association. He said the operation of those plants is essential.
“The major thing with the packing plants slowing down is they start to back up and that causes some serious issues,” said Liljedahl. “When people can’t sell their pigs, they just keep growing and the next batch is coming in. There is only so much you can do without crowding things. At some point they need to go to the packing plant and get safe food out to the people.”
Liljedahl said a good analogy for the current situation is like having a bathtub with the drain plugged and the faucet still running, but you can’t shut the faucet off.
“At some point hard decisions may have to be made about what to do with these pigs,” said Liljedahl. “We certainly hope it doesn’t come to that where euthanasia would have to be implemented. That’s a gut-wrenching thought.”
Not having anywhere to take the pigs isn’t the only problem for Iowa’s farmers as prices continue to drop in several areas.
“Soybean prices are down and especially corn,” said Liljedahl, “and with oil prices being very low, there isn’t much demand for oil, that impacts ethanol. A great deal of corn goes to produce ethanol. Prices have decreased a lot in a couple months.”
Liljedahl said there hasn’t been much impact on his operation personally at this point, and two other area farmers agree.
Jim Gutschenritter farms six miles northwest of Essex and operates a farm equipment repair shop. He said planting shouldn’t be much of a problem, but if the current situation and the low prices continue, it could get ugly quickly.
“There won’t be anywhere to take corn and beans,” said Gutschnritter. “Farmers have been taken a beating already and they are all back to having no cushion to fall back on. It could get a lot more serious before it’s over.”
Kaleb Tillman farms six miles east of Essex and said the fear of further restrictions allowed him to receive a bull he had purchased much earlier than the agreed-on date.
“I bought a bull from Kansas recently,” said Tillman, “and it was supposed to be delivered in late May/early June, but I already have him.”
Tillman adds the current situation is expanding the supply and demand gap between producers and consumers with nowhere for animals or crops to go. He also sells insurance in Red Oak and said there are changes coming in “almost daily” to crop insurance.
There are concerns in the farming industry, and more down the road, potentially, but Liljedahl said farmers have a lot to be thankful for as well with planting season underway.
“Everybody wants to be safe,” said Liljedahl, “and we’re trying with social distancing and those things. Without a doubt there are inconveniences that we’ll get through. As farmers, our job is outside and it’s time to do it. At least we’re not sitting around contemplating what we can’t be doing.”
