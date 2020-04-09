Courthouse dropbox may stay

One way county residents have interacted with Page County Courthouse operations may be permanent after the COVID-19 threat passes.
During a conference call Tuesday, April 7, county officials discussed the future of the box that was put into place March 18 to prevent people from entering the courthouse and possibly spreading the virus. The boxes are left daily on the north and south entrances of the courthouse.
“We are super excited to have one available,” said Treasurer Angie Dow. “We have a pile every day. I’m sure other offices are the same.”
People are asked to leave their forms and payments in the box. At the end of the day, the boxes are taken inside and contents are processed the next day.
“It’s been the same,” said Recorder Brenda Esaias about her office. “Some counties don’t have a dropbox and wish they did. It’s been a good situation for everybody.”
Supervisor Chuck Morris said Montgomery County started using a box after Page, but has their boxes located further from the actual building for security reasons.
Supervisor Jon Herzberg said the Page County boxes could be left at the bottom of the steps to prevent people who may not want to walk the steps from having to do so.
Although no action was taken, discussion was about having a permanent box after the virus threat ends. Suggestions were made to have a larger box. County officials will research cost and location of the boxes.
