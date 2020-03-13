Page County Board of Supervisors expect to hear a cost estimate March 31 to remodel the former First United Methodist Church education building in Clarinda. But use of the revised building is probably at least a year away.
During the board’s meeting Tuesday, March 10, representatives from HGM Associates, an architect firm from Omaha, Nebraska, reviewed preliminary plans on converting the building to house 911 dispatch, public health, emergency management and the county’s safety coordinator. Supervisors are calling the building the Page County Annex.
But knowing the extent of the work, HGM suggested the county hold off on bidding for contractors until work can start in the fall. HGM said the contractors they know of who are capable of the work already have projects planned through summer. Knowing it’s likely contractors will be looking for projects in fall and winter, costs may be less.
The county has set aside up to $400,000 for the remodeling.
HGM said what is in the county’s favor is virtually all of the changes are interior which means working through fall and winter should not create a schedule problem because of weather. HGM said the changes should be completed in time for the building to be used in spring 2021.
“I just don’t want to get burned,” said Supervisor Jon Herzberg.
A majority of the work will be on the ground floor where classrooms will be converted into 911 dispatch. The county is renting space from the city of Clarinda in the basement of its police department to house the operation.
Plans are for an office space for communications director Kris Grebert is beside the dispatch room. Public health’s vaccine storage would be included in the 911 dispatch rooms for security reasons. The public won’t have access to dispatch.
Windows of the building facing south can be tinted to prevent people from looking into the rooms. Dispatch staff would still be able to look out the windows.
The ground floor is expected to have public health, a conference room and restrooms for the public and staff. Since existing restrooms are not ADA compliant, plans are to build another restroom that is compliant.
The county will further research removing asbestos from the floor of the ground level. Asbestos is a construction material that can cause health problems if disturbed. Plans for the second story are for storage for county departments which won’t require changes to the flooring.
A chair lift, measuring about 50 inches by 60 inches is proposed for the east side of the building. A traditional elevator would have significant cost mainly because of accessing enough electricity for power. HGM said the lift should hold a maximum of 750 pounds and could also be used to move furniture and other items to the second story.
The building’s roof and climate control systems will also be addressed. A backup generator is also part of the plan. HGM suggested fire alarms and a sprinkler system knowing the amount and value of equipment to be housed in the building. Supervisors did not take any action during the discussion.
Clarinda Community Preschool is using the building and school officials plan to leave the building after the school year ends in May.
