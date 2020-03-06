Despite not meeting all the incentives, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved 2-1 a 3.5 % pay increase for engineer J.D. King during their March 3 meeting. King was eligible for a 4% increase.
After a closed session, Jon Herzberg made the motion for the 3.5%. Chuck Morris cast the only no vote citing how King explained he didn’t meet all the incentives linked to his potential pay increases.
In May 2018, supervisors proposed a two 2 % pay increase for King if certain safety measures were successful. At the time, the county’s workers’ compensation policy was threatened by multiple claims creating increases to the premium. Four categories are each worth .5%.
The county has since used a safety consultant and created a safety position to improve conditions among all county departments. Secondary roads department was a main reason for the increase in claims.
The proposals vary from reducing the number of claims by 50% over a year’s time, an accident review procedure and to create monthly reports for the board in regards to safety. During the March 3 meeting, King said not all incentives were met. Action on King’s pay last year was treated the same as not all incentives were met.
The county’s compensation board proposed a 4% increase for all elected officials for the fiscal year 2021 budget which starts July 1. The county’s engineer position is appointed.
In other supervisor news:
Steve Esaias’ bid of purchasing $1,150 for nine trees on the county farm south of Clarinda was approved.
