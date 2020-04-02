With input from Engineer J.D. King, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved some bids during their conference call meeting Tuesday, March 31.
After tabling the only bid earlier in the month, the supervisors approved the offer from Schildberg Construction of Greenfield for road rock. County officials then inquired about the size of the material to be used and the amount of miles. Supervisors approved the bid of $523,404 to cover about 83 miles of farm-to-market roads.
Supervisors also approved a $60,515 bid from Mather and Son of Coin for drainage pipe installation at seven locations across the county. Mather was one of four bids received. A work schedule has not yet been determined.
Design contracts for two bridges over the East Nishnabotna River near Essex were approved at $18,660 each. The contracts are for Calhoun, Burns and Associates.
In other news…
Because the number of people staying home across Iowa because of the COVID-19 threat, King said the amount of fuel purchased has decreased 40%. Taxes from the sale of fuels funds roads and bridge work.
Auditor Melissa Wellhausen said if the virus is still a threat leading up to the June 2 primary, using the courthouse in Clarinda as a precinct may be questioned. No decisions were made during the meeting as Wellhausen will monitor the situation with state officials. The state did allow April 23 to begin processing for mail-in ballots for the primary.
