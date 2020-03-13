With up to $400,000 dedicated to the remodeling of the former First United Methodist Church education building, Page County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved its fiscal year 2021 budget on Tuesday, March 10.
The work is part of a total list of county expenses at $16,509,528, up from $16,056,585 from fiscal year 2020. The fiscal year begins July 1.
Auditor Melissa Wellhausen gave an overview of the budget which included how the state’s department of revenue rollbacks influenced the county’s budget. Agriculture land will be taxed 81% of its value, up from 56%. Residential decreased from 56 to 55 percent. Multi-residential decreased from 75% to 71%. There was no change for commercial and industrial at 90%.
The county’s general fund levy stays the same as last year at $3.50 per $1,000. That levy amount has been the same going back to 2017, according to the information.
Page County’s total revenue for fiscal year 2021 is expected to be $13.5 million. Property taxes will make up a little less than $6 million. Intergovernmental revenue is at about $6.1 million. Those are funds from the state, grants and other outside sources.
Secondary roads is 32% of the county’s expenses for fiscal year 2021 or $4.8 million. The sheriff department and legal is 20% at $3 million. Capital projects, like road and bridge construction, is 16% or $2.4 million. Administration, which includes all elected-officials and their departments is at 14% or $2 million.
Overall, the county’s levy rate is a $9.95, a decrease of about 4 cents from last year. The decreases were through county services and debt service.
As suggested earlier this year by the county’s compensation board, the budget includes a 4% pay raise for elected officials. Department heads have the flexibility to use up to that amount for staff members.
The building work is only part of additions to the budget. An additional jailer will be added to the sheriff department. Veterans Affairs Director Janet Olsen will have increased hours and 911 dispatch is planning for training of new staff members.
In other supervisor news…
County officials are researching establishing a levy for certain property owners who would like a portion of 250th Street returned to a hard surface.
Late last year, the county converted about 1.5 miles of the road west of U.S. Highway 71 to gravel as the pavement had eroded. County Engineer J.D. King said then it was easier and cheaper to convert it to gravel.
Since then residents have been concerned with the accumulating dust from traffic from the gravel and asked what could be done to bring back a hard surface. Supervisor Chuck Morris said preliminary studies showed eight landowners along the stretch could collectively pay half the cost of the pavement work. King had estimated up to $160,000 to install a chip-seal surface, which is a layer of road tar embedded with crushed gravel to create a hard surface.
The landowners’ portion would be paid over 10 years. The county would pay the other half. No formal action was taken.
Morris said there is no county policy requiring county roads paved to rural churches. The former site of the Reformed Presbyterian Church is on 250th, but the congregation had moved to Clarinda and sold the property.
