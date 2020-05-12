Costello, Crouch square off for Iowa Senate seat

Voters in the district will decide in the June 2 primary between Republican incumbent Mark Costello and challenger Richard Crouch for Iowa Senate Dist. 12.
Costello has had the seat since he was elected to replace Joni Ernst. The 12th District includes Fremont, Mills, Montgomery, Page, Ringgold and Taylor counties.
In November 2012, Costello was elected to the Iowa House.
During his term in the Senate, Costello said one area he was helpful with was on the health and human services budget bill to block public funding for abortion providers. He also mentioned the work he has done on pro-gun rights.
“A lot of the budget work that I do is difficult,” said Costello. “I’m pleased that I’ve been able to put those budgets together for the Health and Human Services budget.”
Costello said the state tax bill that passed last year was significant.
“We figured out that it’s the biggest tax cut we’ve done in Iowa history,” said Costello, “and I feel good about that.”
The tax cut bill reduced the state tax bill for Iowans by an average of $300 annually.
Costello recognized the importance of consistency.
“I think I’ve been really consistent for the people of Iowa,” said Costello. “I’ve never missed a floor voting in eight years and that’s not easy to do. I feel like people can trust me because I’ve got a record that is consistent and good.”
If re-elected, Costello said next year will be difficult with a tough budget. He said he would like to work on an additional pro-life amendment to the constitution of Iowa to make the constitution neutral on that subject. He said he would like to make things more efficient and fair.
Mills County Supervisor Richard Crouch will be running against Costello. Crouch has served as a Mills County Supervisor for the past 18 years.
“I feel that in that 18 years, I’ve got the qualifications to lead the people and to be a leader in the Senate,” said Crouch.
Crouch was born and raised in Mills County and has been married to his high school sweetheart for 52 years. They have four children and one granddaughter who all live in Mills County. He farms 1,400 acres of land with the help of his family.
Crouch said if elected, he would communicate with the constituents that voted him into the statehouse.
“I feel that is very important whoever it is should come back and take care of the voters,” said Crouch. “I think that’s one thing that’s been very lacking in that area. Especially here in Mills and Fremont counties.”
Crouch said during the flooding last year Fremont and Mills counties didn’t have adequate representation.
As a supervisor, he serves on many committees. He said he has also worked on government boards for mental health and public health. He serves as the second vice president of the Iowa Association of Counties, an organization in Des Moines that oversees all the counties in the state. He also serves on the National Organization of Counties Board that has been helpful with guidance during the flooding and Coronavirus outbreak.
