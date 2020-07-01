Congressional candidate David Young makes Sidney stop

David Young, former congressman and current candidate for the 3rd Congressional District of Iowa seat, made a stop in Sidney June 26 as he campaigned in the district.
This reporter caught up with Young at Penn’s Drug and sat down with him to get his thoughts about the current state of the country, and issues that will factor into the November election.
When asked why voters should consider voting Republican in the November election, Young said the country needs to rebuild the economy and that’s done with lower taxes and less government regulation, two Republican policies. He agreed the coronavirus should not be dismissed, and the vulnerable still need to be protected, but said people want to go back to work and they want to get back together. He said Republicans can rebuild the economy while continuing to ensure the vulnerable are protected.
As far as the Democratic Party, Young said they have laid their cards on the table in recent times. He said the Democrats want to raise taxes to get out of the weakened economy, and want bureaucrats to manage it. They have been weak on law and order, and in some cases allowed chaos.
“We have to stop the anarchy,” Young stated, “the First Amendment and freedom of speech are wonderful things, and we have to protect the right to hold peaceful protests, but we can’t allow looters and anarchists to take over.”
As far as suggestions to defund police forces, Young asserted, “we should seek justice and peace, but defunding the police force is ludicrous. Our police need better training, and where we have bad officers, get rid of the officers, not the whole force.”
Young said he believed people generally respected law enforcement and police officers and just wanted an efficient and accountable force, which should be handled at the local level.
Young declared this was a time for strong, bold leadership, from leaders who would deal with the pressing issues directly.
As far as the reasons people should vote for Young in November, he said, “people in this district know me, and I know them. They expect a representative who will show up for work, and I never missed a vote when I held the seat. Congresswoman (Cindy) Axne has missed several votes, and just recently designated Jamie Raskin of Maryland as her proxy to vote for this Congressional district so she would not have to attend.”
Young added that he would work to protect rural Iowa, make sure Phase 1 of the China trade deal passes, keep the EPA off the farm, and demand the administration protect the renewable fuel standard and ethanol industry, among other things.
Young said he hoped the people of Fremont County as well as the rest of the congressional district would come out to vote in his support in November.
He concluded it was likely there would be more voters voting this year, based on the Presidential race and tumultuous times, and the issues concerning people were areas where the Republican Party stood strong and capable.
