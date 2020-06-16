Community Food Pantry resumes set hours

The Community Food Pantry in Shenandoah will extend their hours next week but still operate by appointment only.
Beginning Monday, June 15, the Community Food Pantry in Shenandoah will be open for appointments from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Jeannine Liljedahl with the Community Food Pantry said the pantry was never closed.
Since closing the doors to the public in March due to the spread of COVID-19, Liljedahl said clients were still able to call the food pantry and leave a message for an appointment to pick up groceries.
Liljedahl said the decision was made to go back to set hours to serve the community better. She said the process will remain the same as it has been for the last couple of months.
Liljedahl said each client receives two bags of perishable groceries. In addition, they receive meat and bottled water and fresh vegetables if available. She said groceries are placed outside the building for clients when they arrive for them to put in their vehicles.
Liljedahl said the food pantry has thought of adding evening hours for some time now.
“We’ve wanted to do this for a while and it seemed like a good time,” said Liljedahl. “There’s a lot of people that work that use the food pantry but can’t make it during the times we’re open in the morning. So we’re going to give this a try and see if that helps people.”
The Community Food Pantry serves clients in Shenandoah, Essex, Farragut, Coin, Northboro and Blanchard. Liljedahl said they also serve clients that live in those rural areas as well.
Liljedahl said people in the communities the pantry serves have been extremely generous with donations.
“What we’re seeing most of right now, and it works great for us are cash donations,” said Liljedahl. “We buy almost everything locally, and we can buy exactly what we need and we can buy it by the case.”
Liljedahl said she is not sure when clients can resume entering the building, but they will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation. Until then, clients can call the food pantry at 712-246-2093 to set up an appointment.
