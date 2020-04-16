Citywide Cleanup in limbo

Shenandoah’s annual Citywide Cleanup days are in limbo at this time.
During the city council meeting, April 14 council voted 3-to-2 in favor of rescheduling the cleanup event for June 18, 19 and 20. This came in light of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Dick Hunt vetoed this vote.
Council members questioned whether money should be spent for the event due to the impact COVID-19 may have on tax revenues. Officials were also concerned over budget implications of holding the event that far into June.
The city spent around $19,000 last year on the city-wide cleanup event.
Councilman Kim Swank motioned to cancel the event this year and revisit it next year.
“There’s too many what-ifs right now,” said Swank, “and we can’t afford $20,000 if they don’t pick up anything. Plus, we don’t know if we’re going to put city workers in harm’s way if we have them out there collecting all this garbage. I would like to make the motion that we discontinue it this year, and revisit it next year.”
Swank’s motion did not move forward with a second. At that time, Councilwoman Cindy Arman motioned to reschedule the cleanup days for the dates in June with a plan to revisit the situation at the council meeting before those June dates.
City Clerk/Treasurer Karla Gray made a recommendation to revisit at the May 26 council meeting to include it in this budget year.
Arman and council members Rita Gibson and Jon Brantner voted in favor of rescheduling the event in June. Swank and councilwoman Toni Graham voted against having the event. After the council voted, Hunt announced he was going to veto the vote.
“I’ll be giving you written notice that I’m going to veto that,” said Hunt. “If you want to bring it up again in September, that might be good. But I’m going to veto having it anytime during this fiscal year.”
In other business…
-Council didn’t take action on the sale of city-owned property located at 510 Palm Avenue to David Taylor for $1. This was taken off the agenda per recommendations made from City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen.
-Council approved the acceptance of a proposal to purchase $860,000 in taxable general obligation capital loan notes, and $985,000 in taxable urban renewal capital loan notes. Council also approved a resolution authorizing the redemption of outstanding taxable urban renewal revenue capital loan notes dated November 14, 2014.
-Council set a public hearing at 6 p.m., April 28, on a revenue purpose statement regarding the use of revenues from SWIFT Fiber Otic cable, telephone and internet fees.
-Council approved the purchase of a 2020 Polaris 1000 Crew XP Ranger with Fire Skid for the Shenandoah Fire Department for $24,600. The UTV will be paid for with a grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.
-Council approved rates and salaries for part-time and seasonal employees of the Shenandoah Golf course.
