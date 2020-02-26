City on par to manage golf course

Shenandoah City Council voted 4-0 to enter into a lease agreement with the American Legion Country Club and War Memorial Trust to operate the golf course and pro shop. Action was taken at council’s regularly scheduled meeting, Feb. 25, following a public hearing where city officials provided information about the arrangement. Councilwoman Rita Gibson was absent.
Chad Tiemeyer, City Park, and Recreation Director said the American Legion Country Club fell on some tough times and members of the golf committee and American Legion Country Club approached the city to enter into a partnership.
Tiemeyer feels confident that the city can keep the golf course in Shenandoah operating.
“We came with a good lease that, I think, really allows us to fully utilize the space out there,” said Tiemeyer, “opening it up to the public, doing some different things with the memberships, just making it absolute open to everyone, making it a completely public golf course.”
The city will be entering into a five-year lease that can be renewed up to twice within the lease itself before entering into re-negotiations. Tiemeyer anticipates both parties will sign the lease within the next two weeks.
During the public hearing, community members questioned what would happen to current employees of the golf course.
“Once a lease is signed by both parties, we will have to terminate all members and create new positions,” said Tiemeyer. “That’s just code. That’s our book. That’s union contract. We are basically making new positions through those throughout the city. That's the steps we have to take.”
Shenandoah City Administrator, AJ Lyman said, “All current employees are more than eligible to apply for those positions.”
Lyman said the golf course should generate its own revenue.
“Any taxes that would be used toward it would probably be coming off of the hotel-motel taxes,” said Lyman.” Which are eligible to go towards recreation things. It wouldn’t be going against our levy or anything like that at this stage.”
Tiemeyer said in addition to opening the golf course up to the public; there will be seasonal passes, a punch card system and different levels of memberships with incentives.
Ron Gibson, chairman of the War Memorial Trust’s Board of Trustees said, “I think this is a good move on the part of the city and the board of trustees to open this up, and make it a public golf course, so we do have the opportunity for everybody in the community.”
In other business the council…
Approved an amendment for the city’s urban renewal plan. The amendment would cover projects eligible for Tax Incremental Financing (TIF assistance).
“This is a step in the process to go towards a couple of TIF projects,” said Lyman. “one being for our movie theater. Some repair and renovation to that.”
Lyman said other TIF projects covered by the amendment would be the Veteran’s Affairs CBOC, spur rail line for Green Plains, turbine parts stored in town and the blighted properties that the city is going to bond.
“We’ve also built in a little bit of cushion such that we can do additional development agreements up to $2 million beyond this plan,” said Lyman. “So it saves us $50,000 from having to rewrite it each time we have a new project come up.”
“This also expands our map to include everything west of Highway 59 that wasn’t necessarily included before on our urban renewal plan map,” said Lyman. “This does not approve any funds at all; this just makes them eligible. Each of those TIF projects and the bond itself will be their own specific development agreements and require their own public hearings. This is just for the plan itself, making those other things eligible down the road.”
Approved the city’s fiscal year 2021 annual budget. The city’s overall property levy will decrease $1.48 per thousand, taking it down to $18.42 per thousand.
Approved the sale of city-owned property located at 1204 W. Lowell Ave. to Brian Palmer for $500.
Set a public hearing at 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 10, on the sale of city-owned property located between 1009 S. Elm St. and 1101 S. Elm St. to Cody and Megan Rice for $1,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.