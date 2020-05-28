City dips its toes in pool and other summer programs

The wait is over. The Wilson Aquatic Center will open for a short season June 18. The pool typically opens Memorial Day weekend but because of the COVID-19 threat, city officials have delayed the opening.
Park and Recreation Director, Chad Tiemeyer said the board is looking at how pool passes may be structured with the short season and only being allowed to have 50% of the pool’s capacity. He said they are also looking at the possibility of only offering regular daily admission prices this season.
“I’d feel really bad if we did season passes and we hit max capacity a couple of times and families with swim passes can’t get in,” said Tiemeyer. “We’re just trying to make it as fair as possible during these times.”
With the opening of the pool, they will be required to follow strict guidelines set forth by the state.
“We’ll have to see what the state puts out for recommendations on everything, but I know the CDC has a list of guidelines,” said Tiemeyer.
Tiemeyer said some of the CDC guidelines include social distancing, good hygiene and wearing face masks on the pool deck and then taking the mask off before swimming. He didn’t think masks would be required for patrons, but he is still waiting on guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH).
He said city officials are also waiting on guidance from the IDPH on whether lifeguards would be required to wear face masks while on duty.
“If it’s required, obviously we’re going to do it,” said Tiemeyer. “Otherwise, it will be on each individual lifeguard if they would want to wear a mask they can, but unless the state requires it, we will not require our lifeguards to wear them. We’re going to have different sections roped off to help with the flow of traffic coming in and out of the pool to make it easier for people to social distance.”
He said he is still waiting to hear if the use of slides and diving boards will be allowed.
“It’s really a fluid plan we’re constantly changing,” said Tiemeyer. “Whatever it ends up being, we’re just happy the kids will have something to do this summer.”
Tiemeyer also said that Red Cross Swimming lessons will be offered at the aquatic center. Information on this will be available at a later date.
In addition to the pool opening June 1, the Shenandoah Community Fitness Center will reopen as well at 9 a.m. and will resume their regular hours of being open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“We have found proper guidance from not only our attorney on how to operate under the stipulations given,” said Tiemeyer, “but also from IDPH and Iowa Legal Aid.”
Tiemeyer said officials have roped off machines and moved a few to allow for 6 feet between each machine. Tiemeyer said city employees will check the fitness center frequently to ensure individuals are following social distancing guidelines and that the center was not over 50% capacity.
“It’s not going to look the prettiest, but we’re happy that we can reopen,” said Tiemeyer. “So right now, basically we’re going to be going in and checking peak times. Our fitness center the complete square footage allows us actually to have quite a few people in there and taking a look at our max capacity and even dividing it in half we normally don’t see that number in there at one time. We’re lucky enough we never really hit that number at any of our peak hours.”
Tiemeyer said signs will be hung in the facility with recommendations from the CDC and IDPH and sanitizer will be available for individuals to sanitize machines before and after using them. He said the facility will be cleaned and sanitized a couple of times a week with a little more emphasis on restrooms and changing areas.
“We’re just lucky that we have a facility that is a little more wide open in spaces so we can push traffic in one door and out another and have the ability to keep people separated,” said Tiemeyer.
Tiemeyer said spin classes and HITT classes would be allowed with proper social distancing.
“That’s of course, all up to the instructor if they don’t feel like they want to coach a class yet, then they’re well within their rights to hold off for a little bit, “ said Teimyer. “I still have to meet with them and see what their plans are going to be.”
In addition, Shenandoah Park and Rec summer programs will be held. These will include t-ball for JK-3rd grade boys and girls, tennis camp, and golf camp.
Tiemeyer said instead of a full season for t-ball, it will be held as a camp-style program because of stipulations on how youth games and practices can be held. He said for tennis and golf, kids will be divided among age groups to limit the amount of time per session. These youth activities will also be following guidelines set by the state.
Tiemeyer said due to the number of people that attend T-ball games, the board wanted to get away from holding games for this year and do a camp-style atmosphere.
“It’s a lot more one-on-one with the kids in small groups,” said Tiemeyer. “We probably won’t do anything more than 10 or 12 kids at a time and they will be spaced out on the fields. We’re just kind of shying away from actually playing games a little bit. At least it will get the kids out exercising and learning the fundamentals of the game.”
Tiemeyer anticipates having the summer sports programs start in late June. He said the school will help get sign up information to parents through their text notification system and information will be released through The Valley News, KMA and the Shenandoah Park and Rec Facebook page.
Tiemeyer said city officials understand the situation and will follow compliance with state and CDC recommendations while still allowing kids to enjoy their summer. He also reminds individuals if they do not feel comfortable putting themselves or a child into a a Parks and Recreation Program, an aquatic center, or fitness facility, the board respects that.
Tiemeyer said more information will be available over the next several days on the opening of the aquatic and fitness center and the summer programs.
“We’re hoping this brings some good news to the community and will allow us to come together (while social distancing) and allow us to grow towards a bit of normalcy,” said Tiemeyer. “We’re just happy we can give the kids something to do this summer and give them something to look forward to.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.