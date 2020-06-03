Child, family both grow up with cancer

Staying positive during a difficult time is common advice but it is made a little easier with the support of friends, family and the community.
Liaunna (lee.aa.nuh) Heard, the daughter of Linsey and Jon Heard, was diagnosed with pre-B acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) in 2018 on Valentine’s Day. Liaunna was just 13 months old and had a long road ahead of her.
Pre-B acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is a type of blood cancer that is caused when B cells become cancerous and grow out of control.
According to the American Cancer Society Leukemias are the most common childhood cancers and account for about 28% of all cancers in children. The American Cancer Society lists acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML) as the most common types in children.
Linsey said they went into the appointment not knowing Liaunna had cancer. She said, during the appointment the staff kept retaking Liaunna’s blood and then asked if there was anyone that could come pick up her two sons Trevor and Hayden. Trevor was 10-years old at the time and Hayden was 4-years old.
“They told us it was either bone marrow failure or leukemia,” said Linsey. “They told us how bad all of her labs and everything looked; she probably wouldn’t have made it through the night at home.”
Linsey said the first year was hard on Liaunna and the family.
“I know a lot of people when they think of cancer they think of just the patient,” said Linsey, “but it really affects the whole family. My older son Trevor, remembers the cry I cried out.”
Linsey said when the two boys left the hospital, it was the last time she saw them for quite some time.
“It was very hard for them and me,” said Linsey. “Their whole world got turned upside down. They spent a lot of time with their grandma and my sister.”
Linsey said Trevor and Hayden rotated staying at their grandma’s and aunt’s house while their dad Jon juggled going to work, visiting the hospital and caring for the boys.
“My youngest being 4 at the time, it was hard for him to understand why his sister was sick,” said Linsey, “and why mom couldn’t ever be home. It was a really big adjustment, and they’ve been through quite a bit.”
Linsey said it really took a toll on Trevor as he was always terrified that something was going to happen to Liaunna.
Linsey lived at the Carolyn Scott Rainbow House in Omaha for a while as she had to take Liaunna in for daily platelet and blood transfusions.
The Carolyn Scott Rainbow House is a 56-room guest house in Omaha that provides families who are coming to Children’s Hospital and Medical Center that live 60 miles outside of Omaha a place to stay.
“She probably had over 20 blood transfusions and plasma transfusions,” said Linsey.
The family was told Liaunna had about a 95% survival rate for five years. The treatment plan for Liaunna would last about two years with different phases of chemotherapy. The goal was to get to maintenance therapy.
“Maintenance therapy is what we were on about the last year and a half,” said Linsey. “When you get there, you’re on more at-home steroids and chemotherapy. So I could do a lot of the medicines at home and she only had to get extremely strong chemotherapy once a month.”
Linsey said in the beginning, Liaunna struggled a lot and treatment got delayed quite a bit.
“It was supposed to be more like 800 days or so, and ours was 829 because her ‘ANC’ (Absolute Neutrophil Count) was at zero a lot,” said Linsey, “which caused delays in treatment. You can’t move on unless it is closer to 500.”
Liaunna also struggled with severe side effects from the chemotherapy treatments.
Linsey said with one of the chemotherapy treatments, it caused Liaunna to bruise easily and she became very sick. She said they discovered the chemotherapy was causing her liver to fail and they had to stop that chemotherapy.
Another medical problem Liaunna had during treatment was her platelet count would drop so low they couldn’t stop the bleeding from even a small finger poke. Linsey said they would have to try and do a blood transfusion hoping some of the platelets would get in to help clotting.
“It was a really scary time for a while,” said Linsey. “Her body just couldn’t handle anything.”
Linsey said Liaunna would have monthly lumbar puncture surgeries where they would inject chemotherapy through her spine to eliminate her chances of getting cancer in her bone marrow.
“We caught it and were able to treat it before it infected her bone marrow,” said Linsey. “So her blood was all infected, but it hadn’t infected all of her bone marrow. When it gets in there, it can get in the brain and cause more issues.”
Linsey said Liaunna also received a PICC line at the beginning that had to be removed. A PICC line can be used to give medicine or liquid nutrients.
“I kept hearing a hissing noise, but there was no hole on the outside of the PICC line,” said Linsey. “I rushed her to the ER, and she actually had gotten a hole in her PICC line under the skin.”
Linsey said they removed the PICC line immediately because when a hole occurs, it can cause blood clots.
“So we got it removed and they thought everything was fine,” said Linsey.
Linsey said two weeks later, Liaunna’s arm swelled to the size of a softball. She rushed Liaunna to the hospital and she had more than 27 blood clots all the way to her jugular. She was then on daily shots for about three months twice a day to eliminate the blood clots.
“She got so many of the side effects,” said Linsey. “She had hair loss happen twice. The first time was the hardest. That’s when it made it more real for us.”
Linsey said she had a tough time dealing with the reality that her daughter had cancer in the beginning.
“People used to ask me before this happened what is your biggest fear in life,” said Linsey, “and my biggest fear was anything bad happening to my children. Then when you have to face your biggest fear, it just changes your whole life.”
Linsey said her family also had to come to terms with the fact their lives would never be the same again.
“You can never have that carefreeness ever again in your life,” said Linsey. “You can be happy and enjoy life, but you can never not have that in the back of your mind.”
Linsey said she and her husband tried to promise each other they would try and stay as positive as possible through all of it, not only for themselves but for the kids.
“It was hard many times and I was terrified to leave her,” said Linsey.
Linsey said that Liaunna, Trevor and Hayden have a special bond.
“Their bond is just a crazy strength I can’t even imagine,” said Linsey. “I think it’s because they had to face some really hard realities at such a young age. It’s made them closer than I can imagine and they love each other so much.”
Linsey said Liaunna would look forward to visits from her brothers while she was in the hospital.
“It would bring tears to my eyes when they did get to come visit Liaunna,” said Linsey. “She might have had the worst day ever, but as soon as those boys would walk in, it was like a new little girl. She’d play her little heart out with them as much as she could. As soon as they left, she might sleep for hours because it took every ounce of her to play. It rejuvenated her every time they came to visit us. She always says they are her boys.”
Linsey said Trevor and Hayden might not realize it, but they helped a lot with keeping Liaunna going.
Over the course of Liaunna’s treatment she was not able to interact with a lot of kids other than her two brothers.
“She hasn’t got to make a lot of friends, so they are her best friends,” said Linsey. “They’re her whole world.”
Linsey regrets that her boys had to grow up quicker than she would have wanted and that they had some of their childhood taken away.
“It was hard on them going through all that and then go to school and try to be normal,” said Linsey, “but it just wasn’t normal.”
Linsey said they would try and do fun things like play laser guns in the house with the boys.
“All of us have missed out on a lot,” said Linsey. “We couldn’t be a normal family that could just go to the park or on vacation anymore. I couldn’t go to a lot of their school events. I missed my son Hayden’s preschool graduation because I was in the hospital with Liaunna.”
Linsey said she would try and imagine what it would have been like to be at her son’s school and sporting events through photos. She said she would call and them and tell them how proud she was of them.
Another thing Linsey said she had a hard time coming to terms with is that every time she signed the treatment papers for chemotherapy, she knew there could be possible short and long term side effects. She said one of the chemotherapies Liaunna was given could affect her heart. She said Liaunna could be a teenager or in her 20s before issues showed up, however.
“They told me in about five years we’ll start going to another clinic as well that is called a survivorship program,” said Linsey. “They have tons of specialists that deal with all the after-effects of chemotherapy.”
Linsey said there is a long list of all the possible things that can happen after receiving chemotherapy.
“They told me since she is so little and hasn’t hit puberty yet that she will hopefully still be able to have kids,” said Linsey. “I know it’s a long way away, but I hope I didn’t sign a paper that says, “oh, you can never have kids.”
Linsey said Jon helps by reminding her that if she hadn’t signed those papers, Liauanna might not be here.
“So I have to try and remind myself yes it was hard to sign those things,” said Linsey, “and it’s hard to think we may have caused her more health issues down the road, but at least she gets a chance to be here with us.”
During Liaunna’s treatment, Linsey went back to college to earn her degree in human services taking online classes. She said it helped give her something else to focus on and she hopes to use her degree and experiences to help other families going through similar situations.
“It impacts everyone in the family,” said Linsey. “It just turns your life upside down.”
After 825 days of treatment, Liaunna, now 3-years-old, celebrated beating cancer with a drive-by wave or honk parade at her house on Saturday, May 23.
“At first she was a little unsure because there were so many people,” said Linsey, “and she doesn’t get to be around people very much. Once it got going, she got really excited. She enjoyed it quite a bit.”
Liaunna was able to have her port removed about two weeks ago. Linsey said having a port removed classifies the end of the patient’s treatment.
Liaunna’s port was initially scheduled to be removed later this summer, but Linsey said because of the coronavirus threat Children’s Hospital wanted to remove it sooner. She explained if those with a port get a slight temperature for any reason, they have to go to the emergency room to have labs drawn to rule out an infection. She said with the spread of coronavirus; the doctors didn’t want to possibly expose Liaunna to the virus with additional trips to the emergency room.
Linsey said she and Jon debated back and forth a bit about having the port removed early because of the lung medicine Liaunna was still receiving through the port. With the port removed, they will have to give Liaunna the pill form again, which she had a reaction to in the beginning.
“Hopefully, the pill form will work and if not, she will have to get IVs every time,” said Linsey. “We just really didn’t want to have to do that because she’s been poked and prodded a million times. Hopefully, it won’t get to that situation.”
Linsey said Liaunna is excited about being done with chemotherapy treatments but is also nervous about getting sick again.
“Hopefully, we can work through that,” said Linsey. “If not, we’ll have to talk to a counselor to help her through it.”
Linsey said Liaunna would have a monthly appointment for a check-up and blood draw for a year. She said then the second year the appointments will be every two months, then every three months, every four months, every five months, every six months, and then a yearly appointment that she will continue to do until age 19. She said at that point, Liaunnua will switch to an oncologist for adults.
“Like they told me they hope Liaunna’s cancer doesn’t come back, but they can’t guarantee us that at all,” said Linsey. “Every year you get further away is one year you have a better chance of it not returning.”
Linsey said at this point, there are a lot of unknowns and hopefully, over the next year, they will be a little more sure of certain things. She said she has noticed that Liaunna’s energy level has begun to increase.
Linsey said during chemotherapy, Liaunna was not able to get her immunizations. She said you have to wait six to nine months after chemotherapy to start immunization again, so they are hoping to get her caught up on some of those.
Linsey also hopes over time that cancer treatment will improve so the children going through chemotherapy will not have to endure so much. She was an advocate for changes to be made to chemotherapy during Liaunna’s treatment.
“She inspires me quite a bit,” said Linsey. “I can’t even imagine going through what she’s gone through and she smiled through most of it. We just tried our hardest to make her happy and stay positive even though not every day was positive. She just has this light about her and she’s an amazing little girl and I’m really proud to be able to be her mom.”
Liaunna hopes to start preschool in the fall, but with COVID-19 still spreading, they will have to wait and see if that is possible. Linsey said doctors even suggested that Trevor and Hayden be homeschooled for a while if the coronavirus was still prominent in the fall.
Linsey said the lockdown during the coronavirus has probably not been as hard on their family as it has been some.
“We’ve kinda been in lockdown like this pretty much the last 2 ½ years,” said Linsey.
Linsey said the first year of Liaunna’s treatment, the two of them didn’t really go anywhere. She said after the first year, there were times when they would go out.
Now with the COVID-19 pandemic, Jon is the only one to go to the store and public places and he takes all the precautionary measures when doing so.
With Linsey being Liaunna’s primary caretaker, the family has only had one income coming in during this time and finances are spread pretty thin.
During Liaunna’s treatment, they had issues with their insurance, not processing some of Liaunna’s surgeries. By not processing this information, it caused the cost of the medicine Liaunna needed to be higher.
“Because of this, they were trying to charge us $5,000 for her chemotherapy she had to have,” said Linsey. “It was really rough but a lot of people in the community helped us and did a ‘go fund me’ page.”
Linsey said Liaunna had been on liquid chemotherapy because it was easier for her to take. She said it got to the point she didn’t have any of that medicine left that she could give to Liaunna. At that point the hospital would call in single pills that were cheaper that she would have to grind up for Liaunna to take.
“It was hard because she fought that quite a bit,” said Linsey. “We were really scared for a while and it was a rough couple of months. So, I’m glad that got fixed.”
Linsey said the pharmacy was able to find grants that would help with the cost of the medicine and were able to get the price dropped down to about $1,000.
Linsey said there is also genetic testing available that can provide more accurate information. She said if insurance had allowed this testing, it could have shown the doctors that Liaunna may have been sensitive to some of the treatments and eliminated some of the side effects she went through.
Throughout Liaunna’s treatment, the community showed their support for the family.
“I really appreciate this community,” said Linsey. “There’s been people in this community and surrounding that have really stepped up and reached out and done all they could do to try and support Liaunna.”
Linsey said they have made life long friends throughout this experience that have become more like family.
“I think that’s part of being in a small town you try to come together and try to help when one of your community members is having a hard time,” said Linsey. “Even the little things are impactful.”
Linsey said people in the community had planned many fundraisers to help. She said it would bring tears of joy to her eyes when she would see someone wearing their “love for Liaunna” shirt out in the community.
“It just shows when you live in a small town, the heart that those communities have,” said Linsey. “They care about every member of the community. It doesn’t matter if they don’t know you or not. If they know you need someone or need something, they all come together to help.”
Linsey said the parade the community held for Liaunna showed the true love of a small town.
“They all wanted Liaunna to feel special on her day,” said Linsey, “I can’t thank everyone enough for trying to help us through one of the most difficult times of our life. I just really appreciate the whole community. All five of us have had a hard road, but it helps when you know a community stands behind you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.