Century Bank lobby closing Thursday, drive thru will remain open

At Century Bank, we take the health of our bankers, customers and communities very seriously. That in mind, Century Bank has made the decision, effective Thursday March 19, to close the Century Bank lobby due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Century Bank will keep regular drive-thru hours, though, and our bankers will be available to meet by phone or by appointment. We are committed to providing the very best customer service during the coronavirus outbreak. You can be confident you will have access to our banking products and your accounts at all times.
We want you to have confidence that you can access your money and accounts from anywhere at any time with Century Bank Online and Mobile Banking. If you haven’t enrolled in Online Banking or Mobile Banking, now is a great time to do so.
With Century Bank you can also do the following without visiting our lobby:
- Deposit checks through our mobile app
- Pay bills electronically
- Transfer funds electronically
- All our ATMs will remain open
To setup any of these services, please visit www.centurybankshen.bank for step-by-step instructions or contact us at 712-246-2205. We are available by phone from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
