Celebrating Essex seniors with a parade

Essex area residents are encouraged to drive through town at noon Sunday to celebrate the high school seniors.
A parade will be held Sunday, May 17, the originally scheduled graduation date. Seniors will wear their cap and gown and stand downtown along Iowa Ave. in Essex beginning at noon. All are invited to drive past, honk and wave.
Essex senior class sponsor Taylor Johnson said the school and community club are asking anyone wanting to adopt any or all of the seniors to do so with a note of encouragement, card, gift or gift card.
Anyone wishing to adopt can contact Johnson at johnsontaylor@essex.k12.ia.us for information on where to direct it, or deliver it personally.
Those gifts can also be delivered during the parade while following social distance guidelines.
Each of the eight Essex seniors is being highlighted individually on the Essex Community School Activities Facebook page. A baby photo and memory have been posted on each senior, followed by the senior and their future plans the following day.
The Essex seniors are: Kelli Baker, Ainsley Byers, Camryn Chambers, Jasmine Fort, Samantha Hedditch, Caden Henderson, Wesley Johnson and Allison Smith.
Essex school officials are still hopeful the senior class will be celebrated with a graduation ceremony this summer. Graduation is scheduled for June 28 if restrictions on schools are lifted by June 1. It’s scheduled for August 2 if restrictions are lifted by July 1.
