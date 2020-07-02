Celebrate Safely this Independence Day by Protecting Yourself and Others from COVID-19

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) wants you to have a fun and safe holiday weekend, and do your part to limit the spread of COVID-19.
"We're asking all Iowans to continue following public health measures such as washing your hands frequently, avoiding close contact with others and wearing a face covering when social distancing isn't possible. These tried and true measures really work, and we need you to do your part to protect yourself and those you love from getting sick over this special holiday weekend," said Dr. Caitlin Pedati, IDPH medical director and state epidemiologist. "It's also important to remind Iowans this holiday weekend to please be safe around fireworks and while swimming, and to take care with food preparation and storage."
When it comes to COVID-19, you can follow these simple steps for protecting yourself and others.
- The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).
- Practice social distancing by putting 6 feet of distance between yourself and people who don’t live in your household including in public places like bars and restaurants.
If you’re traveling, watch for local virus activity where you are going. Find travel considerations here.
- Take extra precautions if you are at higher risk for severe illness.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Cover coughs and sneezes.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily.
- Monitor your health daily and be alert for symptoms. Watch for fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms. Stay home if you are sick and follow CDC guidance.
For more information on COVID-19 safety visit www.coronavirus.iowa.gov - You can also view or listen to the U.S. Surgeon General’s message on holiday safety and stopping the spread of COVID-19 here.
