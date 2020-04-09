Campgrounds close in Page County

Recreational camping is closed to the public in Page County’s parks, but Page County Conservation Director John Schwab said the parks remain open.
Campgrounds, playgrounds and public bathrooms are closed after Governor Reynolds’ mandate Monday, April 6.
Schwab said there are several construction workers who have been using the campgrounds since before the pandemic started. They are exempt from the mandate as are two individuals who are considered long-term residents.
Schwab said losing campground revenue for the month of April hurts financially but said that pain will increase significantly if the mandate is extended.
“If we lose May and June,” said Schwab, “we could lose up to 40 percent of our annual revenue.”
The public shooting range at Pierce Creek is also closed through the end of the month.
While camping isn’t allowed and the campgrounds closed, Schwab said everyone is encouraged to fish, boat, hike and move around the parks if they practice social distancing.
Shelter houses remain open and can still be reserved, but the rule prohibiting gatherings of 10 or more people still applies. Refunds are available for parties that have already made reservations.
Schwab relayed information from a recent statewide meeting showing that Iowa’s parks are being used about 200 percent more than they were at this time last year. He encourages residents to get out and enjoy what the county parks have to offer.
