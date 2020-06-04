Shenandoah Parks and Recreation’s youth golf and tennis camps are set for later this summer.
Tennis camp starts June 15 for youth who have just finished first through fourth grade. The camp takes place June 15-18 and June 22-25 with a session each morning.
The second session of tennis camp is for students who have finished fifth grade through high school. The camp is scheduled for July 6-9 and July 13-16 with a session each morning.
Cost for the tennis camp is $40 and campers will be divided into groups of two to four to work with a coach to encourage social distancing. Exact times and length of lessons will be decided and communicated after sign up.
Golf camp takes place the week of July 20 with similar social distancing rules in effect. The cost is $30.
Sign-up forms are available at the Parks and Recreation “Programs/Activities” link on Shenandoah’s city website: shenandoahiowa.net. Mail-in and online forms are available.
Information for youth baseball and softball for junior kindergarten-third grade will be released at a later date.
