Building remodel plans, estimate under review

Page County Board of Supervisors is reviewing proposed remodeling plans and cost estimate for what is known as the Page County Annex building.
During a video conference call Tuesday, March 31 with representatives from HGM Associates, the architect firm estimated $689,000 to convert the ground floor of the building into space for 911 dispatch, emergency management and public health departments, plus work on the second story.
No action was taken during the meeting.
Last summer, the county purchased the former First United Methodist Church education building, visible from the 200 block of West Washington Street in Clarinda and has since referred to the building as the Page County Annex.
“Where do we cut,” asked Supervisor Chuck Morris knowing the county had set aside $400,000 in fiscal year 2021 for remodeling. Fiscal year 2021 begins July 1.
HGM officials said the estimate includes $114,900 for contingencies, which was 20 percent of the total cost of the work. Contingencies are when construction materials or labor cost more than what was forecast. Architect related fees totaled $196,200. HGM has been working with the county since December.
HGM representatives said cost savings could come from ceiling work and some electrical, mainly lighting.
“There are some options,” said Kim Bogatz.
Last month during a meeting between supervisors and HGM, the architects suggested waiting to bid for the project in late summer or fall. Since a large majority of the work is interior, HGM said contractors’ bids could be less since contractors probably won’t have much work during the winter months.
But since then, the spread and threat of the COVID-19 virus has changed HGM’s speculation.
“Bids could be all over the place. With the virus, it’s tough to know,” Bogatz said. She said sub-contractors may cost more.
The estimate did not include moving 911 dispatch equipment from the basement of the Clarinda Police Department where it operates. After his own research, Morris said that will cost at least an estimated $125,000.
A majority of the work is on the ground level. The entrance to the building on the east side will be remodeled for ease and efficiency. Handicap parking spots will be added. A lift will be installed on the east side of the building. Not a traditional elevator, but the lift will provide access to move items to the second story.
Emergency Management, 911 offices and a secure room for vaccine storage for public health will be adjacent. The 911 dispatch room will have three workstations. Page County typically has two on duty. A third station will be used for emergency situations.
Public health will have a combination of staff offices, exam rooms, staff offices and a new, handicap accessible bathroom.
A conference room is part of the floor including a kitchenette.
Minimal work will be done to the second story. A staircase on the west side of the building will be modified for fire safety. Most of the second story will be used for county storage and expansion of departments, if and when needed. Asbestos will be removed from the second story at an estimated cost of $35,200.
HGM said the infrastructure of the building only needs minor attention. Capacities for water and sewer were adequate but there will be upgrades to comply with codes since the building is now considered government. Climate control systems will be modified for how the building is planned to be used.
Electric lines will also be streamlined. A backup generator will only be used for priority operations like 911 dispatch and refrigeration for vaccines.
Although a fire sprinkler system was not in the plans, a security system will be installed.
