With protests continuing nationwide and at the state in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, southwest Iowans will gather Wednesday to participate in a Peaceful Protest for Black Lives Matter.
The protest starts at 6:30 p.m. on the lawn of the Page County Courthouse, located at 112 E. Main St. in Clarinda, organizers said in a release. The protest will feature multiple speakers and include a march around the square at the courthouse. Community activist Mariah McAlpin will host the event.
This will be a peaceful event. If you are attending, remember to follow social distancing guidelines and stay at least 6 feet apart from other attendees. Masks are encouraged for all attendees. For those who don’t have one, disposable masks will be available.
To learn more about the Clarinda event or to RSVP, go to https://tinyurl.com/SWIBLM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.