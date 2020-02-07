Bedford/Mount Ayr superintendent selected

Bedford and Mount Ayr School Board announced Friday, Feb. 7 that Jason Shaffer, Shenandoah High School’s principal has verbally accepted the position as superintendent.
In a press release, it was stated that Shaffer’s diversity of leadership experience and proven instructional leadership experience was highlighted as a strength throughout the interview process.
Schaffer was named Iowa Association of Student Councils Middle School Principal of the Year in 2018. He led initiatives to expand STEM and career and technical programs in Shenandoah and has served as a technology director, curriculum director, activities director, special education coordinator, and teacher/coach during his career.
The selection of Shaffer as superintendent is contingent upon a formal background check and the approval of his contract by the board at their next official meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.