Axne meets local officials

As the battle against the coronavirus continues to be waged throughout the United States, U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne of the 3rd Congressional District in Iowa is working to ensure local people and businesses have access to needed resources.
“It is so important people take this seriously. I hope people are staying home as much as possible because we’re seeing the virus spread through the entire state and our numbers are increasing. The faster we get through this, the faster we can get people back to normal,” Axne said
Axne conducted a conference call Wednesday, April 8, with leaders from Clarinda and Shenandoah to determine the status of the communities as they confront the virus. Taking part in the call were Clarinda Mayor Lisa Hull, Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon, Clarinda Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Elaine Farwell, Clarinda Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Renee Riedel, Shenandoah Mayor Dick Hunt and Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman.
“One of the most important things I am doing right now as a Representative is what I just did. I am contacting local authorities and elected officials to make sure they have what is needed during this difficult time,” Axne said following the call. “It is so important to have conversations with these officials to see how our policies are being implemented on the ground.”
During the conference call, two important programs the group discussed were the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to assist small businesses and efforts to provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to hospitals and other healthcare facilities.
Part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed March 27 the PPP provided $349 billion in forgivable loans to assist small businesses. Riedel said the loans are backed by the Small Business Administration and issued through local banks to help small businesses pay their expenses without having to lay off employees.
Riedel said Bank Iowa, Cornerstone Bank and PCSB in Clarinda are actively involved in the program and are assisting local businesses with submitting their applications. Although the banks could start submitting applications Friday, April 3, Riedel said the Clarinda banks encountered software challenges that delayed the process until Saturday afternoon.
“It was great to hear from Renee the three local banks are willing to work with anyone in the area to help them out. That is the beauty of Iowa. Our small banks understand what it means to serve their community and they are willing to step up and do that,” Axne said.
However, Axne said she was aware there are still questions about the program and how to get clear direction on how small businesses may utilize the PPP.
“I have heard from other constituents the loans for small businesses are a great package because they are very broad. It is a great piece of policy, but we are seeing some inability for people to get the answers they need,” Axne said.
Given the impact of the virus on the economy, Hunt said it could be difficult for some residents to pay their property taxes. Since that is an essential source of funding for all cities and school districts, Hunt asked if the second CARES Act, or some other source of legislative relief, would help make up that shortfall.
Axne said she was not aware of any property tax relief related to the pandemic currently being available. Still, she said efforts continue to make sure funding is making its way down to the smaller towns and cities.
“As we move forward we need to look at setting money aside for state and local governments to make sure they have enough,” Axne said.
During the conference call, Hull also informed Axne of a complication Clarinda ran into as it applied for a Community Development Block Grant to assist Clarinda Regional Health Center in acquiring needed PPE items like medical masks, gloves and isolation gowns.
Initially, Hull said Clarinda was directed to send its application for the grant to the Iowa Economic Development Authority. Hull said the city was then directed to submit the grant application to the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
Iowa received approximately $44 million Saturday, April 4, from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) that can be used for the purchase of PPE as part of the COVID-19 response. As a result, funding requests were shifted to the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
“There seems to be a lot of hoops and red tape you have to go through to try to access these programs. It’s frustrating to get turned away and directed to another location. They require layer upon layer of documentation and it’s very frustrating,” Hull said.
“We can’t have cities using what limited resources they have filling that out and then being told they have to go somewhere else,” Axne said. “This is a perfect example of a delay you can have in the system. The end users don’t have the best information on where to go to apply for a grant or loan. This is good information to have.”
Hunt said Shenandoah also encountered a problem where one of its nursing homes was running low on PPE. He said the city turned to Page County Emergency Management Coordinator Kris Grebert for assistance with the issue.
Axne also informed the group of some new programs that could provide assistance in cities like Clarinda and Shenandoah. She said there was $50 million available to libraries and museums to present activities relating to preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus. There are also food security programs for local agencies like food banks as well as funding for public housing and hospital preparedness costs.
“I appreciate all you are doing in your communities to help us get through this difficult time,” Axne said.
