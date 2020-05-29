A message from Chuck Nordyke, CEO, Clarinda Regional Health Center.
It was brought to my attention early this morning that one of our staff members has tested positive for COVID-19. This person is an adult (18-40) and is a provider at CRHC. Our thoughts and prayers for a quick recovery are with this individual. They are currently doing well and recovering at home in self-isolation.
I want to thank all of our staff for being on the frontlines and knowingly putting themselves at risk for something like this in order to assure our communities are receiving the care they need.
This provider has been working with patients exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 but has not been in contact with anyone who has tested positive. This shows the importance of continued social distancing, handwashing and utilization of Personal Protective Equipment as appropriate. It is important to be tested if you are having symptoms or have a possible exposure, if you feel you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with symptoms, call 712-542-8341 to set up an appointment with one of our providers, either in person or through a televisit.
A contact investigation with Page County Public Health and IDPH is already being conducted. If you feel you may have been exposed or have any questions, please call Page County Public Health at 712-850-1212 or the Covid-19 Hotline at 211.
For up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit the IDPH webpage at https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus and follow the department on Facebook at @IowaDepartmentOfPublicHealth and on Twitter at @IAPublicHealth.
