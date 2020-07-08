After 46 years of driving, Adcock hangs up her keys

After 46 years of driving a bus for the Shenandoah Community School District, Jackie Adcock is ready to put on the brakes.
Driving a school bus most of her life is something Jackie never imagined doing. Originally from Peru, Nebraska, and graduating from Peru State College with a two-year teaching certificate, Jackie anticipated finishing her four-year teaching degree and following that career path. She taught for one year in Nebraska on her two-year teaching certificate.
In 1958, she married Marvin (Marv) Adcock and moved to Shenandoah in July 1959, when her husband accepted a job with Hamm’s Appliance Store. The couple were blessed with two sons: Don and Dean, and were later blessed with two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Marv began driving part-time as a school bus driver in 1963 for the Shenandoah Community School District. Then in October 1972, Marv decided to leave driving behind and Jackie received a phone call asking if she would be interested in driving a school bus for the district. At first she told them no, but later reconsidered.
“When I was hired, the superintendent was Dr. Sands,” said Jackie. “So I talked to him and all I needed was a chauffer’s license. He asked me what experience I had and I said just driving my grandpa’s straight truck. He said that’s good enough for me and he signed the contract.”
Making $3.50 an hour, Jackie was the second woman driver to be hired by the district. Jackie said the bus was comfortable to drive and never regretted her decision.
“The first bus I drove was bus number 2 and it was a powerhouse,” said Jackie. “It was a stick shift with a two-way speed axle.”
Despite a couple of mishaps during her first week on the job, Jackie enjoyed driving the bus and never looked back.
“The first week out driving, the gear shift on my bus had been welded and it broke,” said Jackie.
Jackie said she was able to rig it with a hand towel and rubber band and made it back to the bus barn.
“That same week, I had a deer jump out in front of me,” said Jackie.
Jackie said she mounted the antlers from that deer on a plaque and had all the kids on her country route sign the back of it.
Jackie saw a lot of changes over the years.
In 1977, Jackie was faced with one of those changes when Marv was hired as the first full-time transportation supervisor for the district. She said the superintendent and school board members interviewed the drivers before deciding to hire Marv for the position to make sure everyone thought it would work out having Jackie work under Marv. So for 22 years, Jackie worked under her husband as a driver and she said it worked out OK.
“If we had a disagreement, I wouldn’t say anything until I got home,” said Jackie. “I didn’t say anything in front of the other drivers. I told the other drivers here -- and only here -- is he my boss. Not at home.”
During her career, Jackie said her favorite part has always been the kids. She drove a morning route and an afternoon route that included country and in-town routes. She also logged miles driving the pep bus to sporting events.
“When you drive a country route, you get to know the kids well,” said Jackie. “They learn what they can do and what they cannot do.”
Jackie ended up driving multiple generations of the same family during her career and enjoys bumping into anyone that ever rode her bus at the store.
“It’s great when kids recognize me,” said Jackie. “I don’t always remember their faces, but I do their voices. They’ll come running up and say ‘Hi Jackie’ and then they’ll look at their mom and say ‘She’s my bus driver.’ Of course, when they are on a country route, the parents already know that, but the town route usually don’t.”
Jackie said her least favorite thing about the job was winter weather.
“We used to have a lot more snow than we do now,” said Jackie. “We had a heck of a snowstorm one year and two other drivers had called in that they were stuck. Then I called in because I had gotten stuck in a drift while heading back to the bus barn and Marv said you’re just going to have to wait your turn.”
Jackie said when driving a bus on a country road, you have no way to turn around when you come upon a snowdrift. She said you try to go through it and if you got stuck, you sit there until someone can come get you out.
Thinking back to all the memories of the kids that rode her bus, Jackie had one particular memory that she thought was quite funny.
“There were a couple of middle school boys sitting towards the back of the bus,” said Jackie. “One of them had brought handcuffs and he had handcuffed his friend’s leg to the leg of the bus seat. They hollered at me and told me what they had done and that they had lost the key.”
Jackie said she told them not to worry as they were headed to town and she was sure Marv would have a way to get the handcuffs off. She said by the time they reached town though the boys had found the key.
Jackie was known for her homemade treats that she made for the kids that rode her bus. She made treats for the kids for many years until it became a school policy that homemade food was not allowed.
“I used to make sugar cookies for every holiday,” said Jackie. “At Christmas, I would make fudge and popcorn balls. I had them ready one winter and we got a snowstorm that canceled school right before Christmas break. I put them out in the garage and took them to the kids after Christmas break.”
Jackie retired the first time after 26 years of driving a bus in May 1999. She soon discovered that she wasn’t ready to retire, but was required to wait four months before she could return to driving a bus because of IPERS benefits. After her four months were up, she went back to driving.
Jackie said this time she is ready to retire.
“Marv always told the drivers they would know when they were ready to retire,” said Jackie. “I really enjoyed driving, but after 46 years, yeah, it’s time.”
Jackie said she would miss the kids and working with all the other drivers.
“I have a lot of memories and have seen a lot of changes,” said Jackie. “I have worked with a lot of different drivers and they’ve all been great. We were a very close group.”
Jackie said she plans to keep busy in her flower garden and may take up Tole painting again. Tole painting is a form of decorative art. Jackie had taken an adult education class through Iowa Western Community College to learn the technique and had donated a painting to the Pony Express each year for about 20 years.
Before the outbreak of COVID-19, the family had planned to have an open house to celebrate Jackie’s retirement. Now, with the spread of the virus, Jackie’s family is requesting a card shower to help Jackie celebrate. Cards may be mailed to 206 Evergreen St., Shenandoah, IA 51601.
For the picture: Taking time to leave the routine behind, school bus driver Jackie Adcock is retiring after 46 years of service.
