The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of six additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 29 positive cases. According to IDPH, three individuals are residents of Johnson County; the other three are residents of Adair, Blackhawk and Dallas Counties.
Earlier today, Gov. Reynolds issued a State of Public Health Disaster Emergency, activating the public health response and recovery aspects of the State Disaster Emergency Plan. She released a video statement that can be viewed here.
The governor also signed SF 2408 today, legislation that creates emergency measures and supplemental appropriations for key government services to combat the spread of COVID-19. Read more about that here.
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa provided by IDPH can be found here. In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.
