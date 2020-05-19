The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Fremont County Public Health have identified 1 additional case of COVID-19 in the county. The new case is a middle aged adult 41-60 years old. With this additional case, we have a total confirmed case count of 4 in Fremont County.
As a reminder, Iowa Code Chapter 22 prohibits the release of information that could lead to the identification of an individual or facility. Fremont County Public Health is following Iowa law by not releasing information such as the town where an individual lives. Some states have different confidentiality laws; regardless, information related to where an individual lives or has visited is not essential in protecting the public’s health during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“I believe most county residents understand why more details related to a positive case is unable to be released,” said Fremont County Public Health Director Jamie Behrends. “Instead, residents should assume thatthere is active spread of the novel coronavirus in all communities and continue to practice the protective measures.”
Being aware of the potential symptoms and adhering to the guidance to reduce infection risk is thebest way to control the virus spread.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever (100.0 or greater) and shortness of breath. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, you should call your health care provider before going into the office. The provider may have special instructions for you and will determine if you should be tested.
All residents should:
• Stay home as much as possible, especially if you are at higher risk. Leave only for essential errands like groceries or getting medication.
• When you run these errands, send only one person from the household, if possible and consider wearing a cloth mask.
• Stay home when even mildly ill (the kind of illness that normally wouldn’t prevent you from your everyday activities).
• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your elbow/upper arm.
• Avoid touching your face including eyes, nose, and mouth.
• Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use alcohol based hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available.
For current information on COVID-19, visit the coronavirus webpage at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/ and
follow the department on Facebook at @IowaDepartmentOfPublicHealth and on Twitter at @IAPublicHealth
