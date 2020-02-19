Adcock runs for state house seat

Chair of the Page County Democratic party Chris Adcock announced during the Feb. 3 caucus her intentions to run against Republican incumbent Cecil Dolecheck for Iowa’s 24th House District seat.
Adcock said, “Values that people hold are not tied to their party,” and she is running “to fill a void.”
“Right now, Iowa is governed by a trifecta of Republicans in the house, in the senate and the governorship,” said Adcock.” I am not a fan of that in any level of government. I just feel like it sways too far one way.”
Raised in the suburbs of Omaha and Kansas City, at age 20 Adcock dropped out of college and moved to Seattle, Washington. She later returned to Kansas City before moving to Clarinda in 2012 to care for her father. While living in Seattle, Adcock finished her college education earning her undergrad from the University of Washington in English literature.
Adcock said, leaving college and her career path to move to Seattle created a struggle of trying to figure out who she was.
“I realized finally I’m my own career,” said Adcock. “What I do helps define me, but it doesn’t define me.”
Adcock has dabbled in an assortment of jobs over the years. She owned a retail store in Lawrence, Kansas, and worked in accounts payable for a corporation in Seattle. She has worked in marketing, sales, waitress, home health care and for a substance abuse program. She also held miscellaneous labor jobs landscaping for the city of Lawrence and working at a dog kennel.
“I think it’s one of the more interesting things about me,” said Adcock. “It also connects me with a lot of people.”
Adcock takes care of marketing for Connections Area Agency on Aging, a federal program that blankets the United States.
She is involved with the Essex Study and Service Club, and last year was the chair of the Page County Public Health board.
Adcock said all it took to get her involved in politics was stepping over the state line from Kansas.
“Kansas politics is not as exciting as Iowa politics,” said Adcock. “I moved to Clarinda in 2012 and it was right before the 2000 re-election of President Obama.”
Adcock said the first place she went to find people was a regional headquarters set up in Clarinda.
“I went in and started knocking on doors, making phone calls and meeting democrats,” said Adcock.
Adcock said one of her goals as Chair of the Page County Democrat Party was to make it more service-oriented. She said they have donated school supplies to the public schools and are doing fundraising for the outstanding lunch debt at schools. She organized a crew to help in Pacific Junction with flood clean up last year and has helped bring numerous candidates to Southwest Iowa.
Adcock said she is a firm believer that “if you see something that needs done, you have to make it happen.”
“I’m really excited about my campaign,” said Adcock. “My tagline is Advocate for Iowa. One thing that I’ve realized about myself as a human being is that I really want people to get what they need even if they don’t know they need it and get the help that they deserve.”
If elected, Adcock said she would focus on what everyone talks about at their kitchen tables.
“I know that is a trite phrase,” said Adcock, “but we talk about local businesses, supporting our economy and jobs and how those tie together and create harmony in the home.”
Adcock said she would focus on building up year-round, full-time jobs and supporting the public sector employees in the area. Education is another priority for Adcock and building the rights of labor unions for individuals.
Between 2012 and 2017, Adcock was a primary caretaker for several family members trying to figure out how to navigate the system for long term care and help those she was caring for in making decisions. If elected, this is something she will continue to work on.
“Especially In rural Iowa, where we are individuals and we want to be strong and maintain our pride as long as we can,” said Adcock.
Adcock said the social bridges are strong in rural Iowa.
“That’s why people stay here in a community that’s not necessarily growing,” she said, “because the social bridges are powerful. To address that with constituents is really important for me too.”
